Perishable goods export by air to UK halts

Out of four Explosives Detection Systems (EDS) in the Hazrat Shah Jalal International Airport (HSJIA) only one scanner has the approval of the United Kingdom and due to its break-down, perishable goods export to UK market has stopped.

As the UK does not allow goods import from Dhaka without the verification by their recognized scanning machine, the three other operating EDS machines has become useless for the UK market which resulted in financial loss to exporters of Bangladeshi perishable goods. On the other hand, non-perishable goods exports to UK is continuing through a third country scanning which has become time consuming and also raised the costs higher.

But exports of both perishable and non-perishable goods to the EU counties are continuing as they have recognized all the existing EDS (three) in the HSJIA.

When contacted Nasir Ahmed Khan, Director (Ports and Customs), Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association (BAFFA) said few days back the UK recognized only scanning machine (EDS) has become inoperative and since then perishable goods exports to UK market are being halted.

He said it is not known why the UK has not recognized the rest three others. He said they do have few criteria in favour of recognition and to do so a UK team was supposed to visit HSJIA but they missed their schedule. Few months back the EU team visited HSJIA and after inspection they recognized the existing three for scanning of exportable goods from

Bangladesh to EU countries.

Syed Ershad Ahmed, President, American Chamber of Commerce Bangladesh (AmCham), who is a logistics expert said, 'So far I know an EDS recognized by UK has become inoperative and due to that perishable goods to UK is being hampered."

He said the authority is trying to solve that and as spare parts purchase process for the inoperative EDS are on the process, the problem is likely to be solved. But other problems in the Dhaka airport exist for a long time.

He said focus should be on logistics developments to enhance business to every country as well as to attract foreign direct investments. The airport situation is putting Bangladesh in an awkward position and sending wrong signals to the world. He said income from scanning is not bad so why only four EDS(s). Should there not be EDS as backup to continue business. The break-down of the existing UK recognized EDS has resulted in the loss to those exporters who target UK as their sole market for their produce.

Logistics companies are expanding in Vietnam as they eye profits from growing demand for transportation amid a boom in trade.

The US origin company SEKO Logistics, which opened its Vietnam office on Wednesday, has over 300,000 square meters of warehousing space, 350 container tractors and 150 trucks. Besides SEKO, more other US companies are setting up factories or sourcing offices in Vietnam, he said. The AmCham president said in parallel with growing economy logistics should also be developed.

Nurul Amin, Director (media & publication), BAFFA said apart from EDS machines there exists lots of problems in the HSJIA and despite many meetings with authority problems continuing.

He said it is unknown why the UK has not recognized the three other EDS scanning machines though the EU does.

He said the port authority is concerned and they are inviting the UK personnel to inspect. The BAFFA office bearer said it is very much usual that machines will be inoperative or non functional for sometimes but it is the authority's concern to keep back up. Why are they are not aware of the sudden non functioning facts which is very much usual in dealing with scanning of 100 tons of perishable goods per day being exported to UK.

Nakib Khan, President, Bangladesh Supply Chain Management Society said currently cargo handling situation is in bad situation. There are various problems in the air shipments. Cargoes cannot be boarded in time due to scanning problems. Nobody knows when it will be solved.

He said both infrastructure and customs documentation problems should be solved together. "I think the government is already realizing the necessity for logistics sector development along with economic developments", Mr Khan said.












