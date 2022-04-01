

Children with special needs are no burden, says PM

"The physically challenged people are one of us, this is the biggest thing," she said.

She said this while addressing the prize giving ceremony of Bangabandhu 4-nation physically challenged cricket tournament 2022 at Sheikh Kamal Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar.

She joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

The prime minister said that persons with special needs are part of this society and they should not be isolated.

"They are our children, we have to give them all sorts of cooperation, all have to remember this," she said.

State Minister for the Ministry of Youth and Sports Md. Zahid Ahsan Russel and Secretary of Ministry of Youth & Sports Mesbah Uddin also spoke at the programme.

In the final match the host Bangladesh team beat India by nine wickets.

The premier declared reward of Tk 500,000 to each of the players of the champion Bangladesh team.

She also declared to create a Tk 10-crore fund for the purpose of sports for the physically challenged persons and children with special needs.

She congratulated all players and match officials of the champion team.

On behalf of the PM, the state minister distributed prizes among the champion Bangladesh and runners up Indian team.

Hasina renewed her pledge of building BKSP in every division of the country for further development of sports and games.

The government is also constructing mini stadiums in every upazila of the country, she said.

Extending her heartfelt congratulations for the great achievement of the Bangladesh team, the prime minister wished the physically challenged players more achievements in the days ahead.

In this regard, she mentioned that these players have brightened the image of the country as they have already won 216 gold and other medals in the international sports arena.

Earlier, Hasina watched the final of the tournament for some time through a video conference from Ganabhaban.

She clapped and waved the national flag to encourage the Bangladesh team during the match.

Javed Bhuiyan of Bangladesh got the Man of the Tournament Prize as he scored 159 runs and took two wickets, while Kazol Hossain was adjudged the Man of the Match in the final for his 60 runs off 32 balls. Sajjad Hossain of Bangladesh received the prize of the best wicket keeper in the tournament.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Bangladesh Cricket Association for the Physically Challenged and the National Paralympics Committee jointly hosted the tournament.

Four teams - India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and hosts Bangladesh took part in the tournament that began with a colourful ceremony on 27th of March. -UNB









