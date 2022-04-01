Video
Govt conspiring to stop BNP's democratic movement: Fakhrul

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "The government is conspiring to stop the BNP's democratic movement by suppressing, disappearing and killing before the national election."
He said this at the biennial conference of Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila BNP on Thursday.
Fakhrul said, "In the 2014 movement, 9 of our brothers were shot dead. Cases were filed in the name of 6,500 leaders and activists. The politics of disappearance and murder continued in the subsequent elections as well."
"The Awami League has burnt cars and election offices, but filed false cases against our leaders and workers. They want to come to power through oppression even before the upcoming elections," said the BNP Secretary General.
Mentioning that, "BNP has been fighting for the establishment of nationalist politics in Bangladesh since 1991," Fakhrul said, "BNP leaders are not afraid of attacks and lawsuits. This fascist government will be removed and a people's government will be established in the country through our movement."
"Awami League leaders are selling TCB fair price cards," said the BNP leader and added, "Every government project is corrupted. The card of fair price of the poor also handed over to the Awami League leaders and activists. Those who are trying to get the card they have to buy it."
Referring to the government as a 'government of robbers', Fakhrul said, "They did the same thing when they came to power in 1972. Even their leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's blanket was looted at that time."
The BNP leader also said, "Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani had suggested changing the name of Awami League to Nikhil Bangladesh Lutpat Samiti."



