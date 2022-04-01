Pvt medical, dental college bill placed in JS

The 'Private Medical College and Dental College Bill-2022' was raised on Wednesday in the Parliament with the obligation to have one teacher for 10 students in private medical and dental colleges.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque raised the bill in Parliament and then it was sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the ministry for scrutiny and report.

The draft law was finally approved by the cabinet on May 3 last year.

Private medical colleges and dental colleges are now operating under the Private Medical College Establishment and Operation Guidelines-2011 and the Private Dental College Establishment and Operation Guidelines-2009.

The new law has been drafted based on these two policies, the health minister said.

The bill states that the ratio of teachers to students in each department of a private medical college or dental college will be 1:10. The number of part-time teachers of any department in these institutions cannot be more than 25 per cent of the approved posts of the department concerned.

The draft law states that five per cent seats in medical or dental colleges will be reserved for indigent meritorious students. The list of students admitted to this seat every academic year must be notified to the government within 15 days of the end of admission.