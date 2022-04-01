Video
Friday, 1 April, 2022
Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The Training and Communication Wing of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) organized a day-long workshop titled Feedback Workshop on Implementation of National Integrity Strategy Action Plan 2021-2022 at the seminar room of the institute on Sunday (31 March 2022). BARI Director General Dr Debasish Sarker addressed the workshop as chief guest while a total of 65 scientists and officers from various divisions and centers of BARI participated.    photo: observer


