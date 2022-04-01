Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 April, 2022, 1:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Uninterrupted electricity supply a must during Ramadan: Tawfiq

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196
Special Correspondent

Prime Minister's energy advisor Dr Tawfiq-E-Elahi Chowdhury, Bir Bikram has asked the authority concerned to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during the Tarabi prayers in Ramadan.
"Avoid load shedding during Iftar, Tarabi prayers and Seheri time, keep alert about your contingency plan to address load shedding due to technical glitch," Dr Tawfiq-E-Elahi Chowdhury said at an inter-ministerial meeting while he was delivered as the chief guest with Power Division Secretary Md Habibur Rahman in the chair.
According to the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB)'s forecast, the demand for electricity may reach 15,500 MW per day during the ongoing summer and upcoming Ramadan. Besides, the demand for gas to generate electricity may be 1,500 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD).
BPDB officials told the inter-ministerial meeting that they could not be generate around 2000-2500 MW of electricity on an average due to gas shortage. They forecast that the country's power generation may go up to 14,500 MW this summer.  
However, the Energy Adviser told the meeting that authorities would take necessary measures to generate electricity according to the demand in the evening time (peak hour). He also directed the power distribution companies to inspect and replace overloaded transformers and keep adequate transformers in store for emergency supply.
The meeting advised all to replace LED bulbs instead of CFL bulbs and avoid switch on of extra bulbs at supermarkets, petrol pumps and CNG gas stations.
Shops, markets and stalls will follow existing rules and regulations during the Ramadan and limited use of AC at Shopping mall, departmental stores during Iftar and Tarabi prayers.
The advisor asked to stop misuse of electricity.
Energy Division Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, BPDB Chairman Md Mahbubur Rahman, Petrobangla Chairman Nazmul Ahsan, Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) Chairman Md Selim Uddin, Power Cell Director General Engineer Mohammad Hossain and representative of various ministries and departments under power and energy ministry were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pvt medical, dental college bill placed in JS
The Training and Communication Wing of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute
Uninterrupted electricity supply a must during Ramadan: Tawfiq
78th birth anniv of Mayor Hanif today
State Minister for Religious Affairs Ministry Faridul Haque Khan
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Md Musa
Director General of the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia
1,535 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char from Chattogram


Latest News
Putin may have put some advisors 'under house arrest': Biden
Man held with arm in Jessore
Tangail road crash leaves two dead
Zelensky sacks two top Ukrainian generals as 'traitors'
Australia to send armored vehicles to Ukraine after request
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
61 held in anti-drug drives in city
Ton-up Babar and Haq punish Australia in Pakistan's highest ODI chase
Sri Lanka lifts curfew after violent protests, 45 arrested
Housewife commits suicide in Bogura
Most Read News
BNP is divided for lack of leadership: Quader
UIU mars rover team selected for 'University Rover Challenge 2022'
A foreign country sent threatening memo: Imran Khan
Four 'muggers' remanded in dentist Bulbul murder
Dhaka voted for humanitarian cause, PM says on second UN vote on Ukraine
Guests at a workshop titled 'The role of INARS-BCSIR
Police recruitment at Tk 120
The Pomology Division of the Horticultural Research Center of BARI
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft