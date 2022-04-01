Uninterrupted electricity supply a must during Ramadan: Tawfiq

Prime Minister's energy advisor Dr Tawfiq-E-Elahi Chowdhury, Bir Bikram has asked the authority concerned to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during the Tarabi prayers in Ramadan.

"Avoid load shedding during Iftar, Tarabi prayers and Seheri time, keep alert about your contingency plan to address load shedding due to technical glitch," Dr Tawfiq-E-Elahi Chowdhury said at an inter-ministerial meeting while he was delivered as the chief guest with Power Division Secretary Md Habibur Rahman in the chair.

According to the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB)'s forecast, the demand for electricity may reach 15,500 MW per day during the ongoing summer and upcoming Ramadan. Besides, the demand for gas to generate electricity may be 1,500 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD).

BPDB officials told the inter-ministerial meeting that they could not be generate around 2000-2500 MW of electricity on an average due to gas shortage. They forecast that the country's power generation may go up to 14,500 MW this summer.

However, the Energy Adviser told the meeting that authorities would take necessary measures to generate electricity according to the demand in the evening time (peak hour). He also directed the power distribution companies to inspect and replace overloaded transformers and keep adequate transformers in store for emergency supply.

The meeting advised all to replace LED bulbs instead of CFL bulbs and avoid switch on of extra bulbs at supermarkets, petrol pumps and CNG gas stations.

Shops, markets and stalls will follow existing rules and regulations during the Ramadan and limited use of AC at Shopping mall, departmental stores during Iftar and Tarabi prayers.

The advisor asked to stop misuse of electricity.

Energy Division Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, BPDB Chairman Md Mahbubur Rahman, Petrobangla Chairman Nazmul Ahsan, Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) Chairman Md Selim Uddin, Power Cell Director General Engineer Mohammad Hossain and representative of various ministries and departments under power and energy ministry were present.













