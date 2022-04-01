Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 April, 2022, 1:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

78th birth anniv of Mayor Hanif today

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189

78th birth anniv of Mayor Hanif today

78th birth anniv of Mayor Hanif today

The 78th birth anniversary of veteran freedom fighter, first elected mayor of undivided Dhaka City Corporation (DCC) and former president of Dhaka City Awami League Mohammad Hanif will be observed today in a befitting manner.
Marking the day, Mayor Mohammad Hanif Memorial Foundation will organise a doa and milad mahfil and offer ziarat at the grave of Hanif on a limited scale maintaining proper health guidelines. Mayor Hanif's son and former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokan requested all to pray for his father's eternal peace.
Besides, various social-political organizations, including Mayor Mohammad Hanif Smriti Sangsad, have taken elaborate programmes marking the birth anniversary.
The programmes include visiting his grave in city's Azimpur area at 11am, offering Quran-khawani, arranging doa and milad-mahfil and distributing foods among destitute people.
Mohammad Hanif, a close associate of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was born to a respected Muslim family in Old Dhaka on April 1, 1944.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pvt medical, dental college bill placed in JS
The Training and Communication Wing of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute
Uninterrupted electricity supply a must during Ramadan: Tawfiq
78th birth anniv of Mayor Hanif today
State Minister for Religious Affairs Ministry Faridul Haque Khan
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Md Musa
Director General of the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia
1,535 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char from Chattogram


Latest News
Putin may have put some advisors 'under house arrest': Biden
Man held with arm in Jessore
Tangail road crash leaves two dead
Zelensky sacks two top Ukrainian generals as 'traitors'
Australia to send armored vehicles to Ukraine after request
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
61 held in anti-drug drives in city
Ton-up Babar and Haq punish Australia in Pakistan's highest ODI chase
Sri Lanka lifts curfew after violent protests, 45 arrested
Housewife commits suicide in Bogura
Most Read News
BNP is divided for lack of leadership: Quader
UIU mars rover team selected for 'University Rover Challenge 2022'
A foreign country sent threatening memo: Imran Khan
Four 'muggers' remanded in dentist Bulbul murder
Dhaka voted for humanitarian cause, PM says on second UN vote on Ukraine
Guests at a workshop titled 'The role of INARS-BCSIR
Police recruitment at Tk 120
The Pomology Division of the Horticultural Research Center of BARI
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft