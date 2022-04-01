

78th birth anniv of Mayor Hanif today

Marking the day, Mayor Mohammad Hanif Memorial Foundation will organise a doa and milad mahfil and offer ziarat at the grave of Hanif on a limited scale maintaining proper health guidelines. Mayor Hanif's son and former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokan requested all to pray for his father's eternal peace.

Besides, various social-political organizations, including Mayor Mohammad Hanif Smriti Sangsad, have taken elaborate programmes marking the birth anniversary.

The programmes include visiting his grave in city's Azimpur area at 11am, offering Quran-khawani, arranging doa and milad-mahfil and distributing foods among destitute people.

Mohammad Hanif, a close associate of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was born to a respected Muslim family in Old Dhaka on April 1, 1944. -BSS







