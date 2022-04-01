Video
Friday, 1 April, 2022
1,535 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char from Chattogram

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 31: Another 1,535 more Rohingyas reached Bhasan Char from the city's Patenga Boat Club in the 13th phases on Thursday under the supervision of Bangladesh Navy.
They arrived at the Bhasan Char after 24 hours of 12 batch of Rohingyas reached there as a part of their relocation, sources said.
Earlier, they reached Patenga from Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya Balukhali camp and left for Bhasan Char with the help of five naval ships around 10.30 am after an overnight stay at a temporary transit camp of BAF Shaheen College.
Rear Admiral Mozemmel Hoque, Commander of Bangladesh Navy, Chattogram region told journalists that another 1,535 more Rohingyas reached Bhasan Char around 2.30 pm today.
Before boarding the ship, the Rohingyas were given tokens and keys of the allotted shelter homes after various data entries, Hoque added.
He said that the government has provided infrastructure of 120 cluster villages on the 13,000 acres of char land at a cost of Taka 3,095 crore with its own fund to accommodate more than one lakh Rohingya people.    -BSS


