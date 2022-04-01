

Humanitarian cause prevails over



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday clarified in the National Parliament that Bangladesh voted in favour of the second UN resolution on Ukraine - since it prioritised humanitarian issue, and not by targeting any political regime of a particular country. We conclusively support her logical and realistic explanation in this regard.



When there was a vote for taking a clear position against a country, we abstained. However, when the issue of human rights came in the second resolution of UNGA, Bangladesh voted in favour of it. Our position in the first resolution only re-confirms our foreign policy motto - Friendship towards all, malice towards none. And the second position only verifies the fact that we are against any form of wars, aggressions and military confrontations, since they grossly violate humanitarian rights.



While our government is clear on taking a position on the ongoing war in Ukraine at the UNGA - at the same time we will be unquestionably disturbed - in case, Bangladesh's stance is anyhow misinterpreted and misrepresented at home , abroad and international forums.



As far as Bangladesh-Russia bilateral ties are concerned, Russia has remained our time-tested friend since the tumultuous days of Liberation War. The country stood beside Bangladesh at a critical time, when the US 7th fleet was sent to aid Pakistan occupation army during the War of Liberation in 1971. The two countries are currently enjoying a robust defence and energy cooperation ties. Moreover, Bangladesh has untapped a sizable market for exporting RMG products to that country.



The point however, the Russian military invasion in Ukraine has triggered a massive humanitarian crisis by turning millions into refugees while making countless children suffer. The crisis is only growing by the hours, and seems not to end anytime soon.



However while explaining the country's position at the UNGA, the PM also placed a fundamental question coupled with a sharp remark by saying - the war didn't begin on its own, rather there might be a 'person' or 'party' responsible to have provoked the Russian government to have launched it. That said - she also questioned why one country would be condemned. Her question and comment merits deep introspection.



In conclusion, the least we expect from our position at the UNGA's second resolution in the Ukraine War is that it must not damage or put a dent in Bangladesh-Russia relations. Now that Dhaka has clearly explained its position in the second UN Resolution on Russia's war in Ukraine, we believe there is no scope for any misapprehension, embittering Dhaka-Moscow ties.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday clarified in the National Parliament that Bangladesh voted in favour of the second UN resolution on Ukraine - since it prioritised humanitarian issue, and not by targeting any political regime of a particular country. We conclusively support her logical and realistic explanation in this regard.When there was a vote for taking a clear position against a country, we abstained. However, when the issue of human rights came in the second resolution of UNGA, Bangladesh voted in favour of it. Our position in the first resolution only re-confirms our foreign policy motto - Friendship towards all, malice towards none. And the second position only verifies the fact that we are against any form of wars, aggressions and military confrontations, since they grossly violate humanitarian rights.While our government is clear on taking a position on the ongoing war in Ukraine at the UNGA - at the same time we will be unquestionably disturbed - in case, Bangladesh's stance is anyhow misinterpreted and misrepresented at home , abroad and international forums.As far as Bangladesh-Russia bilateral ties are concerned, Russia has remained our time-tested friend since the tumultuous days of Liberation War. The country stood beside Bangladesh at a critical time, when the US 7th fleet was sent to aid Pakistan occupation army during the War of Liberation in 1971. The two countries are currently enjoying a robust defence and energy cooperation ties. Moreover, Bangladesh has untapped a sizable market for exporting RMG products to that country.The point however, the Russian military invasion in Ukraine has triggered a massive humanitarian crisis by turning millions into refugees while making countless children suffer. The crisis is only growing by the hours, and seems not to end anytime soon.However while explaining the country's position at the UNGA, the PM also placed a fundamental question coupled with a sharp remark by saying - the war didn't begin on its own, rather there might be a 'person' or 'party' responsible to have provoked the Russian government to have launched it. That said - she also questioned why one country would be condemned. Her question and comment merits deep introspection.In conclusion, the least we expect from our position at the UNGA's second resolution in the Ukraine War is that it must not damage or put a dent in Bangladesh-Russia relations.