Friday, 1 April, 2022, 1:44 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Flood causes huge economic losses

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
Flooding cost the global economy more than $82 billion last year, accounting for nearly a third of all losses from natural catastrophes, reinsurance agency Swiss Re Institute reported Wednesday. Floods affect nearly a third of the world population, more than any other peril. In 2021, there were more than 50 severe flood events across the world, often triggered by extreme rainfall and coastal storm surges.

Scientists long thought that more severe flooding along low-lying coastlines was driven only by the world's rising sea levels, caused by climate change melting polar ice and warming ocean waters so they expand. The increased storm activity caused the increase in extreme storm flooding as was sea level rise. Most countries assume that the likelihood of surge extremes will remain the same and only account for sea level rise. Since Bangladesh is a low laying country, the country has to adopt policies so that lives and resources can be protected in the coastal region and well as whole the country. In order to resolve the problem a team of experts should be made so that they can offer a policy planning.

Understanding storm dynamics is essential for coastal planning and protecting near shore societies. A secured coastal region can ensure environmental and economic stability in the country.

Alif Khan
Over email



Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft