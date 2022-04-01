

Let war be stopped



Russia has demanded that Western nations' assure Ukraine that it will not join NATO. NATO is a military alliance of Western nations, consisting of 30 countries. Putin claims that Ukraine is a puppet of the West and has never been a real state. Another reason is that despite Ukraine's recognition as a country, the country has deep social and cultural ties with Russia as a country of the former Soviet Union. Russian is also widely spoken there.



Russia thinks that Ukraine has never been a real state. He has said before that what is now Ukraine is in fact 'ancient Russian territory'. But the beginning is even earlier. When Russia first entered Ukraine in 2014, President Putin-backed rebels took control of a large area in eastern Ukraine. Since then, they have been fighting the Ukrainian army.



The latest news, however, is that the rebels are not only claiming control of the area, but also the whole of Donetsk and Luhansk. There was an international Minsk peace agreement to end the war, but the fighting did not stop there. And that is why the Russian leader says he is sending so-called peacekeepers to the region. The agreement was signed in 2015 in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.



The agreement also mentions the deployment of its own police force and local judiciary in the regions. However, Kiev did not implement those agreements. Even before we know the history of various wars, it is seen that no war has brought the message of peace. The results of war are never happy, as can be seen in the past.



From the pages of history came some horrific wars in which countless lives were lost. Lausanne Rebellion: The death toll from the war, which was organized in 655-63, ranged from 13 million to 38 million.



World War I is the most tragic tragedy in modern human history. Millions of people have been injured and paralyzed in this war which has witnessed the death of millions of people. More people have lost their husbands and fathers. Such vague statistics are used to measure the devastation and horrors of the First World War, one of the worst in the history of the world from 1914 to 1917.



In World War I according to the most acceptable statistics, a total of 10 million soldiers were killed and twice as many people were injured in the First World War. In fact, the number of civilian casualties in the First World War was so high that no exact figures have been found to date.



Some 6 million people were taken prisoner of war in this war. One crore people became homeless due to the war. As a result of this war 3 million women became widows and 6 million children became orphans. About 1.3 billion artillery shells were fired in this war.



During this war, about one million letters were exchanged between soldiers and their loved ones. World War II is the largest and most horrific war ever fought in the history of human civilization. From 1939 to 1945, the six-year period was World War II, but some of the conflicts in Asia before 1939 were considered part of World War II.



All the superpowers and most of the states in the world at that time were involved in this war and two opposing military alliances were formed; Allied power and Axis power. The war is considered to be the largest in history, with more than 100 million military members from 30 countries participating. Participating states quickly became embroiled in an overall war and began to use their full economic, commercial and technological capabilities without distinguishing between military and civilian resources.



In the infamous war, which is the only nuclear weapon in the history of the world, about 50 million to 65 million people died. These statistics prove that this is the most brutal war in the history of the world.



Dialogue between Moscow and Kiev has resumed, mediated by Turkey, aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. The Turkish president himself took part in the mediation. The meeting was held in Istanbul between the delegations of the two countries. This is the first face-to-face meeting in two weeks. There have been talks between the two sides even before the war started.



Ahead of the talks, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Russia and Ukraine to end this "war tragedy." Ukraine says it will consider Moscow's demand for neutrality without joining NATO. War never brings any benefits. No one has ever won the prize of peace by fighting. No one's name has made a place in history by fighting. So war only brings destruction and death, wailing and poverty.



The country that declares itself victorious in the war does not, in fact, bring any lasting success to the country. Although he has been awarded the title of heroism for the time being, in a larger sense it is the cause of his loss.



Therefore, it seems to be the duty of the wise to avoid war and resolve the existing problems of the two sides through diplomacy. While everyone is thinking of living in a clean world after a long coronary period, the Russia-Ukraine war seems to be driving the world towards another epidemic. I am seeing the impact of this in the oil and gas market.



Many wise men have become immortal in the world for the sake of peace. I don't want another epidemic, I don't want slaughter. We are together on the path of peace, peace is the ultimate religion. Let peace be of heroism, let war be stopped.

Gopal Odikari, Journalist and columnist













