

Bangladesh’s yes vote on UN resolution was the right thing



This country has been through the horrors of war! In fact, Bangladesh was born out of the ashes of destruction caused by a brutal war which was premeditatedly imposed by Pakistani military rulers at the midnight of March 25 in 1971. As an unprepared nation was asleep, a convoy of combat-ready tanks began to roll through the capital of what was then East Pakistan, triggering a nine-month-long bloody war.



The rest is history. Three million people were killed and almost half a million women were raped by the Pakistani soldiers and their collaborators. Many of those women were murdered and many others killed themselves as they never wanted to live anymore after what they experienced in their life. During the nine-month war, fathers lost sons and sons fathers. Brothers lost brothers and sisters lost sisters.



These are the scars of the 1971 Liberation War and these scars are permanent. Bangladesh can never erase these wounds of war. Forgetting these historical facts means forgetting the history of Bangladesh and in fact the birth of this nation. Due to this historical background and moral reasons, Bangladesh is pledge-bound not to support any unjust war initiated by any country -- friendly or unfriendly -- anywhere in the world.



Therefore, the current unprovoked and unnecessary war started by Russia in Ukraine must not be backed by Bangladesh. Bangladesh abstained from voting on the first non-binding resolution on the Ukraine war at United Nations General Assembly apparently because of strategic reasons. But voting in favour of the second UN resolution on the Ukraine war with an overwhelming majority was the right thing.



Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen is quite articulate about the Bangladesh position on the conflict. Ukraine put forward the second resolution at the UN which was originally prepared by France and Mexico in view of a rapidly growing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine as a result of an escalation of the war by Russia. And the minister said that Bangladesh has all through been very vocal on humanitarian issues.



He referred to Bangladesh's generosity in providing shelter to over one million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar on humanitarian ground and said Bangladesh has always been a country that has shown compassion to humanity in crisis. As the second resolution on Ukraine was tabled at the UN General Assembly in view of a serious humanitarian catastrophe in that country, Momen said, Bangladesh voted in favour of the resolution. That was indeed a fair decision of Bangladesh.



As the foreign minister said, the second UN resolution was put forward for bringing an immediate end to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. And that was precisely the reason Russia was asked to halt its continued attacks. Speaking on behalf of the European Union, France's UN envoy Nicolas de Riviere said the resolution sent a strong message to Russia for ending the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. But the question is: Will Russia honour the non-binding UN resolution?



Even though Bangladesh abstained from voting on the first similar non-binding UN resolution on Ukraine war for strategic reasons, there was an ambiguity in Bangladesh's position. After encountering some of the worst horrors of war itself, a neutral stance of Bangladesh over the premeditated and unprovoked Russian invasion of its neighbour puzzled many analysts at home and abroad who have been closely watching the role of this country in the current conflict in Ukraine.



Minister Momen, however, cleared up that ambiguity to a large extent after Bangladesh's vote in favour of the second UN resolution on Ukraine on March 24. He said Bangladesh has always been a peace-loving country and always against war as it harms civilians. He has been forthright about the position of Bangladesh stating very clearly: "Bangladesh does not want to see any war, nor does it want to be part of any war. We do not want to see people's sufferings."



His statement accurately reflects Bangladesh's longstanding position on conflicts. In fact, it has been a clearly articulated policy of Bangladesh for the last 50 years since its independence following a nine-month war that heavily bloodied the Bengali nation. Those who lost their near and dear ones and suffered during 1971 Liberation War still haven't been able to get over the trauma and tragedy they encountered in their lives. The horrors of war still haunt many Bangladeshis.



There is a strange similarity between the current conflict in Ukraine and the 1971 Bangladesh War. Both wars were premeditated and imposed on peaceful and unprepared nations. Also, both wars were thrust upon the peace-loving people with the purpose of imposing the will of those who started the wars. In 1971 Bangladesh War, the Bengalis fought for their ultimate freedom and sovereignty and so are the Ukrainians for themselves in their current conflict in Ukraine.



Now the question is: How will the war end? At this moment, no one knows the answer. Neither Russia, nor Ukraine, nor any third party has any clear idea as to how the current conflict in Ukraine will ultimately end. However, there are some clues about what this unprovoked and unnecessary war may ultimately achieve. And those clues are certainly not what Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to hear. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has an assessment of the war. But that assessment is not good for Russia. Guterres says the war is "unwinnable."



And just a few days ago, delivering a major speech at Warsaw, Poland, US President Joe Biden said: "The war in Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia." Joe Biden didn't say that just for the sake of saying. When an American president says something, he usually means it. So, here we have the US position on the current conflict in Ukraine. It is quite clear from Biden's statement that America will do everything in its power to deny Russia a victory in Ukraine war. So, again this is bad news for President Putin who certainly hates to hear all these.



So, the same question bounces back: How will the war then end? Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has reportedly agreed to accept a neutral status of his country if Russia agrees to end the war. In such a scenario, who will provide Ukraine's security? Certainly Ukraine will never agree to a security arrangement from Russia that fought a war against it. That means the security has to come from Ukraine's Western allies. What will be the framework for such security? There are many unanswered questions.



It is also difficult for Ukraine to give up its demand for becoming a member of NATO. Because becoming a future member of the US-led transatlantic defence alliance is already incorporated in the constitution of Ukraine. Therefore, it will require a referendum and constitutional amendment. But that will be a tall order as a vast majority of Ukrainians will probably choose to join NATO.

The writer is a Toronto-based

journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun as a guest columnist











Bangladesh has done the right thing by voting in favour of the March 24 non-binding resolution at the United Nations General Assembly that demanded an immediate halt to the war in Ukraine initiated by Russia. With its yes vote on the resolution, Bangladesh fulfilled its moral obligation and secured its place on the right side of history.This country has been through the horrors of war! In fact, Bangladesh was born out of the ashes of destruction caused by a brutal war which was premeditatedly imposed by Pakistani military rulers at the midnight of March 25 in 1971. As an unprepared nation was asleep, a convoy of combat-ready tanks began to roll through the capital of what was then East Pakistan, triggering a nine-month-long bloody war.The rest is history. Three million people were killed and almost half a million women were raped by the Pakistani soldiers and their collaborators. Many of those women were murdered and many others killed themselves as they never wanted to live anymore after what they experienced in their life. During the nine-month war, fathers lost sons and sons fathers. Brothers lost brothers and sisters lost sisters.These are the scars of the 1971 Liberation War and these scars are permanent. Bangladesh can never erase these wounds of war. Forgetting these historical facts means forgetting the history of Bangladesh and in fact the birth of this nation. Due to this historical background and moral reasons, Bangladesh is pledge-bound not to support any unjust war initiated by any country -- friendly or unfriendly -- anywhere in the world.Therefore, the current unprovoked and unnecessary war started by Russia in Ukraine must not be backed by Bangladesh. Bangladesh abstained from voting on the first non-binding resolution on the Ukraine war at United Nations General Assembly apparently because of strategic reasons. But voting in favour of the second UN resolution on the Ukraine war with an overwhelming majority was the right thing.Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen is quite articulate about the Bangladesh position on the conflict. Ukraine put forward the second resolution at the UN which was originally prepared by France and Mexico in view of a rapidly growing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine as a result of an escalation of the war by Russia. And the minister said that Bangladesh has all through been very vocal on humanitarian issues.He referred to Bangladesh's generosity in providing shelter to over one million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar on humanitarian ground and said Bangladesh has always been a country that has shown compassion to humanity in crisis. As the second resolution on Ukraine was tabled at the UN General Assembly in view of a serious humanitarian catastrophe in that country, Momen said, Bangladesh voted in favour of the resolution. That was indeed a fair decision of Bangladesh.As the foreign minister said, the second UN resolution was put forward for bringing an immediate end to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. And that was precisely the reason Russia was asked to halt its continued attacks. Speaking on behalf of the European Union, France's UN envoy Nicolas de Riviere said the resolution sent a strong message to Russia for ending the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. But the question is: Will Russia honour the non-binding UN resolution?Even though Bangladesh abstained from voting on the first similar non-binding UN resolution on Ukraine war for strategic reasons, there was an ambiguity in Bangladesh's position. After encountering some of the worst horrors of war itself, a neutral stance of Bangladesh over the premeditated and unprovoked Russian invasion of its neighbour puzzled many analysts at home and abroad who have been closely watching the role of this country in the current conflict in Ukraine.Minister Momen, however, cleared up that ambiguity to a large extent after Bangladesh's vote in favour of the second UN resolution on Ukraine on March 24. He said Bangladesh has always been a peace-loving country and always against war as it harms civilians. He has been forthright about the position of Bangladesh stating very clearly: "Bangladesh does not want to see any war, nor does it want to be part of any war. We do not want to see people's sufferings."His statement accurately reflects Bangladesh's longstanding position on conflicts. In fact, it has been a clearly articulated policy of Bangladesh for the last 50 years since its independence following a nine-month war that heavily bloodied the Bengali nation. Those who lost their near and dear ones and suffered during 1971 Liberation War still haven't been able to get over the trauma and tragedy they encountered in their lives. The horrors of war still haunt many Bangladeshis.There is a strange similarity between the current conflict in Ukraine and the 1971 Bangladesh War. Both wars were premeditated and imposed on peaceful and unprepared nations. Also, both wars were thrust upon the peace-loving people with the purpose of imposing the will of those who started the wars. In 1971 Bangladesh War, the Bengalis fought for their ultimate freedom and sovereignty and so are the Ukrainians for themselves in their current conflict in Ukraine.Now the question is: How will the war end? At this moment, no one knows the answer. Neither Russia, nor Ukraine, nor any third party has any clear idea as to how the current conflict in Ukraine will ultimately end. However, there are some clues about what this unprovoked and unnecessary war may ultimately achieve. And those clues are certainly not what Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to hear. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has an assessment of the war. But that assessment is not good for Russia. Guterres says the war is "unwinnable."And just a few days ago, delivering a major speech at Warsaw, Poland, US President Joe Biden said: "The war in Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia." Joe Biden didn't say that just for the sake of saying. When an American president says something, he usually means it. So, here we have the US position on the current conflict in Ukraine. It is quite clear from Biden's statement that America will do everything in its power to deny Russia a victory in Ukraine war. So, again this is bad news for President Putin who certainly hates to hear all these.So, the same question bounces back: How will the war then end? Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has reportedly agreed to accept a neutral status of his country if Russia agrees to end the war. In such a scenario, who will provide Ukraine's security? Certainly Ukraine will never agree to a security arrangement from Russia that fought a war against it. That means the security has to come from Ukraine's Western allies. What will be the framework for such security? There are many unanswered questions.It is also difficult for Ukraine to give up its demand for becoming a member of NATO. Because becoming a future member of the US-led transatlantic defence alliance is already incorporated in the constitution of Ukraine. Therefore, it will require a referendum and constitutional amendment. But that will be a tall order as a vast majority of Ukrainians will probably choose to join NATO.The writer is a Toronto-basedjournalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun as a guest columnist