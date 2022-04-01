Four to die in murder cases in Laxmipur, Jhalakathi

Separate courts in two days sentenced four men to death in two different murder cases in two districts- Laxmipur and Jhalakathi.

LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in Sadar Upazila in 2009.

Laxmipur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mohammad Sirajuddoulah Qutubi handed down the verdict at noon.

The convict is Kamal Uddin, a resident of Boro Ballavpur Village under Hazirpara Union in Sadar Upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 50,000.

According to the prosecution, Kamal Uddin tortured his wife Arju Begum to death over dowry on January 2, 2009.

The deceased's elder brother Jaglur Rahman lodged a murder case with Laxmipur Sadar Model Police Station (PS) on January 4, 2009.

Following this, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

After examining the case records and 15 witnesses, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday noon.

JHALAKATHI: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced three men to death for killing a school teacher in Kanthalia Upazila in 2007.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Masudur Rahman handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convicts are Md Abdul Latif Hawlader, son of late Abdul Majid Hawlader, Sarwar Hossain Khan, son of Md Joynal Abedeen Khan, and Md Abdus Salam Jomaddar, son of Joynal Jomaddar. All of them are residents of Dakshin Chenchri Village under Chenchri Rampur Union in the upazila.

Of the convicts, Sarwar Hossain Khan was absconding while two others were present at the court at the time of pronouncing verdict.

According to the prosecution, the convicts had a dispute with Shahjahan Hawlader, assistant teacher of Pir Khanjahan Ali Government Primary School and resident of Dakshin Chenchri Village, over founding the school managing committee. Following this, the convicts hacked Shahjahan Hawlader to death in Kanthalia-Koikhali area at night on March 17, 2007.

The deceased's elder brother Md Manik Hawlader lodged a murder case accusing the trio with Kanthalia PS the following day.

Police submitted the charge-sheet to the court on December 12 in 2007 after investigation.