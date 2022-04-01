Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 April, 2022, 1:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four to die in murder cases in Laxmipur, Jhalakathi

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Our Correspondents

Separate courts in two days sentenced four men to death in two different murder cases in two districts- Laxmipur and Jhalakathi.
LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in Sadar Upazila in 2009.
Laxmipur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mohammad Sirajuddoulah Qutubi handed down the verdict at noon.
The convict is Kamal Uddin, a resident of Boro Ballavpur Village under Hazirpara Union in Sadar Upazila.
The court also fined him Tk 50,000.
According to the prosecution, Kamal Uddin tortured his wife Arju Begum to death over dowry on January 2, 2009.
The deceased's elder brother Jaglur Rahman lodged a murder case with Laxmipur Sadar Model Police Station (PS) on January 4, 2009.
Following this, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court after              investigation.
After examining the case records and 15 witnesses, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday noon.
JHALAKATHI: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced three men to death for killing a school teacher in Kanthalia Upazila in 2007.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Masudur Rahman handed down the verdict in the afternoon.
The condemned convicts are Md Abdul Latif Hawlader, son of late Abdul Majid Hawlader, Sarwar Hossain Khan, son of Md Joynal Abedeen Khan, and Md Abdus Salam Jomaddar, son of Joynal Jomaddar. All of them are residents of Dakshin Chenchri Village under Chenchri Rampur Union in the upazila.
Of the convicts, Sarwar Hossain Khan was absconding while two others were present at the court at the time of pronouncing verdict.
According to the prosecution, the convicts had a dispute with Shahjahan Hawlader, assistant teacher of Pir Khanjahan Ali Government Primary School and resident of Dakshin Chenchri Village, over founding the school managing committee. Following this, the convicts hacked Shahjahan Hawlader to death in Kanthalia-Koikhali area at night on March 17, 2007.  
The deceased's elder brother Md Manik Hawlader lodged a murder case accusing the trio with Kanthalia PS the following day.
Police submitted the charge-sheet to the court on December 12 in 2007 after investigation.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four to die in murder cases in Laxmipur, Jhalakathi
Four murdered in four districts
Child ‘raped by teenager’ in Rajshahi
Three people electrocuted in three dists
The foundation work of a hostel of Narayanganj Fine Arts Institute
Thrust on united effort to eradicate drugs from society
Two robbers held with firearms in Feni
Man gets life term in arms case in Sirajganj


Latest News
Man held with arm in Jessore
Tangail road crash leaves two dead
Zelensky sacks two top Ukrainian generals as 'traitors'
Australia to send armored vehicles to Ukraine after request
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
61 held in anti-drug drives in city
Ton-up Babar and Haq punish Australia in Pakistan's highest ODI chase
Sri Lanka lifts curfew after violent protests, 45 arrested
Housewife commits suicide in Bogura
RU decides to give chance for second-time admission seekers
Most Read News
BNP is divided for lack of leadership: Quader
UIU mars rover team selected for 'University Rover Challenge 2022'
A foreign country sent threatening memo: Imran Khan
Four 'muggers' remanded in dentist Bulbul murder
Dhaka voted for humanitarian cause, PM says on second UN vote on Ukraine
Guests at a workshop titled 'The role of INARS-BCSIR
Police recruitment at Tk 120
The Pomology Division of the Horticultural Research Center of BARI
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft