Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 April, 2022, 1:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four murdered in four districts

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Our Correspondents

Four people including minor child have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Sirajganj, Habiganj, Netrakona and Dinajpur, in two days.
SIRAJGANJ: A 3-month-old child was allegedly killed by her father in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
Father of the deceased is Ranju Mia, 25, a resident of Chaubila Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Ranju had often been locked into quarrels with his wife over dowry.
An altercation took place in between the couple over family issues in the afternoon.
At one stage of the altercation, Ranju Mia threw the child on the ground. The child died on the spot.
Ranju Mia fled away soon after the incident.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Salanga Police Station (PS) Abdul Quader Jilani said police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, a murder case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.
HABIGANJ: An elderly man was beaten to death by his nephew over trivial matter in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
Deceased Torab Ali, 65, was a resident of Baglakhal Village under Richi Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said an altercation took place in between Torab Ali and his nephew Nur Ali over trivial matter in the house in the morning.
At one stage of the altercation, Nur Ali started beating his uncle mercilessly, leaving him seriously injured.
Critically injured Torab Ali was rushed to Habiganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Habiganj Sadar Model PS OC Md Mashuk Ali confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to nab the accused.   
NETRAKONA: A restaurant employee was beaten to death by his colleague in the district town on Tuesday night.
Deceased Ismail, 18, was the son of Abdul Bareq, a resident of Chhota Gara Village under Rouha Union in Sadar Upazila of the district. He worked in Salti Restaurant at Boro Bazar in the district town.
Local sources said Ismail locked into an altercation with Al Mamun, another employee of the restaurant, over cutting cucumbers at around 9pm.
At one stage of the altercation, Mamun started beating Ismail, leaving him critically injured.
Injured Ismail was rushed to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers arrested Mamun from the restaurant.
Netrakona Model PS OC Khandaker Shaker Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway in this connection.   
DINAJPUR: A local leader of Awami League (AL) was allegedly murdered by his rivals in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Deceased Abul Kalam Mandal, 47, was the president of Ward No. 1 Unit of AL under Bhiail Union in the upazila. He was the son of late Kamir Uddin, a resident of Kherkati Village in the union.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Abul Kalam Mandal participated in the union parishad election (UP), where he failed to win.  
A dispute in between Abul Kalam and Alamgir Hossain was going on centring the UP election.
However, an arbitration took place in Ward No. 1 Kherkati Bazar at around 9pm on Tuesday over an accident carried out by a oil-laden truck.
At one stage of the arbitration, Alamgir along with his people beat up Abul Kalam, leaving him seriously injured.
Critically injured Abul Kalam was rushed to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 11:30pm.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Chirirbandar PS OC Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that necessary action will be taken in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four to die in murder cases in Laxmipur, Jhalakathi
Four murdered in four districts
Child ‘raped by teenager’ in Rajshahi
Three people electrocuted in three dists
The foundation work of a hostel of Narayanganj Fine Arts Institute
Thrust on united effort to eradicate drugs from society
Two robbers held with firearms in Feni
Man gets life term in arms case in Sirajganj


Latest News
Man held with arm in Jessore
Tangail road crash leaves two dead
Zelensky sacks two top Ukrainian generals as 'traitors'
Australia to send armored vehicles to Ukraine after request
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
61 held in anti-drug drives in city
Ton-up Babar and Haq punish Australia in Pakistan's highest ODI chase
Sri Lanka lifts curfew after violent protests, 45 arrested
Housewife commits suicide in Bogura
RU decides to give chance for second-time admission seekers
Most Read News
BNP is divided for lack of leadership: Quader
UIU mars rover team selected for 'University Rover Challenge 2022'
A foreign country sent threatening memo: Imran Khan
Four 'muggers' remanded in dentist Bulbul murder
Dhaka voted for humanitarian cause, PM says on second UN vote on Ukraine
Guests at a workshop titled 'The role of INARS-BCSIR
Police recruitment at Tk 120
The Pomology Division of the Horticultural Research Center of BARI
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft