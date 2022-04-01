Four murdered in four districts

Four people including minor child have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Sirajganj, Habiganj, Netrakona and Dinajpur, in two days.

SIRAJGANJ: A 3-month-old child was allegedly killed by her father in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Father of the deceased is Ranju Mia, 25, a resident of Chaubila Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Ranju had often been locked into quarrels with his wife over dowry.

An altercation took place in between the couple over family issues in the afternoon.

At one stage of the altercation, Ranju Mia threw the child on the ground. The child died on the spot.

Ranju Mia fled away soon after the incident.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Salanga Police Station (PS) Abdul Quader Jilani said police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, a murder case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

HABIGANJ: An elderly man was beaten to death by his nephew over trivial matter in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Torab Ali, 65, was a resident of Baglakhal Village under Richi Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said an altercation took place in between Torab Ali and his nephew Nur Ali over trivial matter in the house in the morning.

At one stage of the altercation, Nur Ali started beating his uncle mercilessly, leaving him seriously injured.

Critically injured Torab Ali was rushed to Habiganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Habiganj Sadar Model PS OC Md Mashuk Ali confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to nab the accused.

NETRAKONA: A restaurant employee was beaten to death by his colleague in the district town on Tuesday night.

Deceased Ismail, 18, was the son of Abdul Bareq, a resident of Chhota Gara Village under Rouha Union in Sadar Upazila of the district. He worked in Salti Restaurant at Boro Bazar in the district town.

Local sources said Ismail locked into an altercation with Al Mamun, another employee of the restaurant, over cutting cucumbers at around 9pm.

At one stage of the altercation, Mamun started beating Ismail, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Ismail was rushed to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested Mamun from the restaurant.

Netrakona Model PS OC Khandaker Shaker Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway in this connection.

DINAJPUR: A local leader of Awami League (AL) was allegedly murdered by his rivals in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Abul Kalam Mandal, 47, was the president of Ward No. 1 Unit of AL under Bhiail Union in the upazila. He was the son of late Kamir Uddin, a resident of Kherkati Village in the union.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Abul Kalam Mandal participated in the union parishad election (UP), where he failed to win.

A dispute in between Abul Kalam and Alamgir Hossain was going on centring the UP election.

However, an arbitration took place in Ward No. 1 Kherkati Bazar at around 9pm on Tuesday over an accident carried out by a oil-laden truck.

At one stage of the arbitration, Alamgir along with his people beat up Abul Kalam, leaving him seriously injured.

Critically injured Abul Kalam was rushed to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 11:30pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Chirirbandar PS OC Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that necessary action will be taken in this connection.









