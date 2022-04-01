Child ‘raped by teenager’ in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Mar 31: A minor child was allegedly raped by a teenager in Puthia Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The accused teenage boy is Kishore, 16, son of late Akhter Ali, a resident of Krishnapur area in the upazila.

Local sources said the victim went to Kishor's shop to buy milk on Tuesday. At one stage, Kishore took the victim to the back of his shop, and raped her there.

Later, locals rescued the victim in a bloody condition from the scene and rushed her to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

However, Kishore managed to flee the scene.

The officer-in-charge of Puthia Police Station (PS) said a case was filed with the PS and police are trying to arrest the accused.









