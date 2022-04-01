Three people electrocuted in three dists

Three people including a minor girl have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Habiganj, Barishal and Khulna, in three days.

HABIGANJ: A man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Mokhles Mia, 30, son of Siddique Mia, a resident of Shailjura Haor area in the upazila.

Local sources said Mokhles Mia came in contact with an electric wire while he was trying to install an electric motor in a pond for irrigation in the morning, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Habiganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Habiganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Hamidur Rahman confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A man was electrocuted and three others were injured in Hizla Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abul Hossain Chawkider, 37, son of Faruque Chawkider, a resident of Baushia Village under Borojalia Union.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Juwel Hossain said Abul Hossain came in contact with live electricity while he along with three others was working in the house in the morning, which left all of them critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Hizla Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Abul Hossain dead, the UP member added.

Officer-in-Charge of Hizla PS Md Yunus Mia confirmed the incident.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A minor daughter was electrocuted in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Mou Khatun, 10, daughter of Iman Ali, a resident of the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Mou came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while she was collecting mango from a tree on the roof of their house in the upazila, which left her critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the injured and rushed her to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.









