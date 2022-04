The foundation work of a hostel of Narayanganj Fine Arts Institute











The foundation work of a hostel of Narayanganj Fine Arts Institute was inaugurated in Deobhog Russell Park area in the city on Thursday. The photo shows Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain, and Narayanganj City Corporation Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy offering a munajat after the inauguration. photo: observer