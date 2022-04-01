Video
Thrust on united effort to eradicate drugs from society

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Mar 31: Director General (DG) of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) Abdus Sabur Mondal on Wednesday underscored the need for eradicating drugs from the society anyhow, taking the cooperation of all stakeholders.
"The country is marching towards development in indomitable speed under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina but this speed might be hampered if the black hand of the drug cannot be tied", he said.
DG of DNC Abdus Sabur Mondal said this while he was addressing an anti-drug rally held on the ground of Mahimaganj High School under Gobindaganj Upazila in the district on Wednesday as chief guest, and Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdul Latif Prodhan spoke at the event as special guest.
Presided over by UNO Arif Hossain, the function was also addressed among others by acting principal of Mohimaganj Aliya Madrasha Dr. Mokhlesur Rahman, acting principal of Mohimaganj Degree College Shafiqul Islam Bakul, principal of Mohimganj Women's College Munsurur Rahman, deputy director of DNC, Rangpur Division, Aslam Hossain, officer in charge of Gobindaganj Thana Yezar Uddin and upazila primary education officer Ramzan Ali.
The DG also described the bad impacts of drugs in the human body and the society.
The DG also emphasized building social movement against all sorts of drugs to build a drug free society and help the government make the development trend of the country continued.


