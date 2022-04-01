Video
Friday, 1 April, 2022, 1:42 PM
Countryside

Two robbers held with firearms in Feni

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172
Our Correspondent

FENI, Mar 31: Two robbers were arrested by police along with a firearm in Daganbhuiyan Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.
The detained persons are Ehsanul Huq Robin, 20, son of Obaidul Huq, a resident of Raghunathpur Village under Sindurpur Union, and Nurul Islam, 21, son of Rahimulya, a resident of Jagatpur Village in the upazila.
Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law-enforcers from Daganbhuiyan Police Station (PS) conducted a drive at a garden in Raghunathpur area in the evening and arrested the duo while they were preparing to commit a robbery.
At that time a firearm, a shovel, an axe, a knife and various tools of robbery were also seized from their possession.
After filing of a case with Daganbhuiyan PS, the arrested were sent to jail.
The officer-in-charge of the PS confirmed the     matter.


