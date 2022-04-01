Two robbers held with firearms in Feni

FENI, Mar 31: Two robbers were arrested by police along with a firearm in Daganbhuiyan Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The detained persons are Ehsanul Huq Robin, 20, son of Obaidul Huq, a resident of Raghunathpur Village under Sindurpur Union, and Nurul Islam, 21, son of Rahimulya, a resident of Jagatpur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law-enforcers from Daganbhuiyan Police Station (PS) conducted a drive at a garden in Raghunathpur area in the evening and arrested the duo while they were preparing to commit a robbery.

At that time a firearm, a shovel, an axe, a knife and various tools of robbery were also seized from their possession.

After filing of a case with Daganbhuiyan PS, the arrested were sent to jail.

The officer-in-charge of the PS confirmed the matter.











