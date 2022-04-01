Man gets life term in arms case in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Mar 31: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term in jail in an arms case filed in 2020.

District and Sessions Judge Tanbir Ahmed handed down the verdict at noon.

The convict is Gopal Chandra Sutradhar, 35, son of late Haripada Sutradhar, a resident of Daulatpur Mistripara Village in Belkuchi Upazila of the district.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.

According to the prosecution, Gopal Chandra Sutradhar was a listed arms dealer.

On information, Detective Branch of Police arrested him along with seven pipe guns from in front of Charnabipur Kandapara Government Primary School in Belkuchi Upazila on August 28, 2020.

A case under the Arms Act was filed against him with Belkuchi Police Station in this connection.

