Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 April, 2022, 1:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Bailey bridge breaks down in Jhenidah

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160
Our Correspondent

A truck fell into the Chitra River breaking down a bailey bridge on Wednesday noon. photo: observer

A truck fell into the Chitra River breaking down a bailey bridge on Wednesday noon. photo: observer

JHENIDAH, Mar 31: A sand-laden truck fell into the Chitra River  breaking down a bailey bridge of the Kaliganj-Khajura R oad in the district on Wednesday noon. But no injury was reported.
An eyewitness Md Moniruzzaman said, at around 12noon the truck was crossing the iron-made bridge while some of its parts collapsed because of the heavy truck.
He further said, a new bridge is being constructed along the bailey bridge; this bailey bridge was raised for  light vehicles; but defying it, the truck driver was crossing it.
Chairman of No. 4 Neamotpur Union Razu Ahmed Rony Laskar  confirmed the incident. He said, people of 20 villages are suffering for collapsed bridge. He demanded its urgent repairing.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four to die in murder cases in Laxmipur, Jhalakathi
Four murdered in four districts
Child ‘raped by teenager’ in Rajshahi
Three people electrocuted in three dists
The foundation work of a hostel of Narayanganj Fine Arts Institute
Thrust on united effort to eradicate drugs from society
Two robbers held with firearms in Feni
Man gets life term in arms case in Sirajganj


Latest News
Man held with arm in Jessore
Tangail road crash leaves two dead
Zelensky sacks two top Ukrainian generals as 'traitors'
Australia to send armored vehicles to Ukraine after request
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
61 held in anti-drug drives in city
Ton-up Babar and Haq punish Australia in Pakistan's highest ODI chase
Sri Lanka lifts curfew after violent protests, 45 arrested
Housewife commits suicide in Bogura
RU decides to give chance for second-time admission seekers
Most Read News
BNP is divided for lack of leadership: Quader
UIU mars rover team selected for 'University Rover Challenge 2022'
A foreign country sent threatening memo: Imran Khan
Four 'muggers' remanded in dentist Bulbul murder
Dhaka voted for humanitarian cause, PM says on second UN vote on Ukraine
Guests at a workshop titled 'The role of INARS-BCSIR
Police recruitment at Tk 120
The Pomology Division of the Horticultural Research Center of BARI
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft