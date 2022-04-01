Bailey bridge breaks down in Jhenidah



A truck fell into the Chitra River breaking down a bailey bridge on Wednesday noon. photo: observer

An eyewitness Md Moniruzzaman said, at around 12noon the truck was crossing the iron-made bridge while some of its parts collapsed because of the heavy truck.

He further said, a new bridge is being constructed along the bailey bridge; this bailey bridge was raised for light vehicles; but defying it, the truck driver was crossing it.

Chairman of No. 4 Neamotpur Union Razu Ahmed Rony Laskar confirmed the incident. He said, people of 20 villages are suffering for collapsed bridge. He demanded its urgent repairing.









