Nine found dead in seven districts

Nine people including four females have been found dead in seven districts- Jamalpur, Moulvibazar, Dinajpur, Mymensingh, Pirojpur, Noakhali and Satkhira, in four days.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: Police recovered the bodies of a man and his minor daughter from the Jhinai River in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Thursday morning after three days of his missing.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Aziz, 48, and his daughter Jannat, 4, residents of Bir Boyosing Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Abdul Aziz and his daughter had been missing for the last three days.

Later, locals spotted their bodies in the south side on the Krishwnapur Bridge in the area at around 11:30 am and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sarishabari Police Station (PS) Mir Rakibul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of a man in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Siraj Mia, 35, son of Firoz Mia, a resident of Purba Tattiuli Village under Karmadha Union in the upazila. He was a day labourer by profession.

Police sources said Siraj Mia went out of the house for work in the morning, but did not return.

Later, locals spotted his body in a Chhara under Ichhachhara Khasia Punji at Karmadha at around 7pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kulaura PS OC Binoy Bhushan Roy confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a man from his residence in Birampur Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mosharraf Hossain Jhantu, 65, son of Abdul Jalil, a resident of Jagannathpur area under Birampur Municipality. He worked as a checker master of a night coach of 'Rahba Enterprise'.

Quoting locals, Birampur PS OC Suman Kumar Mohanta said Mosharraf Hossain Jhantu lived alone in a house in Purba Jagannathpur area. His wife lives in her parents' house in Thakurgaon for work purpose.

However, a bad odour had been spreading around his house from Wednesday morning.

Neighbours came to know the source of the bad odour, but they found the door was locked from inside. They, later, informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 2pm and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that he might have died of heart failure.

However, the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report, the OC added.

Birampur Branch Office Assistant of 'Rahba Enterprise' Shafiqul Islam said Mosharraf Hossain did not attend the work since Sunday night.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body of a woman in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Parvin Akhter, 45, wife of Liton Mia, a resident of Tentulia Village in the upazila.

The deceased's brother Nizam Uddin said his sister Parvin got married with Liton Mia 30 years back.

However, the body of Parvin was found in her husband's house in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's brother alleged that Liton Mia might have killed Parvin.

Gafargaon PS OC (Investigation) Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police recovered the floating body of a man from a pond in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Swapon Kumar Dhali, 55, son of Abinash Dhali, a resident of Medirabad Village in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Swapon Kumar Dhali went out of the house on Tuesday night, but did not return.

Later, locals spotted his body floating in a pond in Medirabad Tarabunia Village on Wednesday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Bhandaria PS Md Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.

NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a housewife and another of a businessman in the district in separate incidents on Monday noon.

Deceased Pinky Aktar, 20, was identified as wife of Sajib Mia of Khaser Bari of Ghoshkamta Village at Ward No. 2 of No. 6 Nateshwar Union in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district. Another deceased Miraj Maji, 47, was identified as son of Abul Kalam of the same village.

The body of Pinky was recovered from her house. She hanged herself at 6am on the same day.

The information was confirmed by Sonaimuri PS OC Harun-ur-Rashid. The body has been sent to morgue of 250-Bed Noakhali General Hospital, and an unnatural death case has been filed with the PS, the OC said.

Miraj Maji was electrocuted while irrigating his paddy field with mortar at Ward No. 6 of Andarchar Union in Sadar Upazila in the morning. He was a grocer at Shantirhat Bazar.

Sudharam PS OC Anwarul Islam confirmed the matter. Being informed police went to the spot and recovered his body from the paddy field beside his house.

If complaint lodged, legal action will be taken in this connection, the OC maintained.

SATKHIRA: The body of a schoolgirl was recovered by police in Kalaroa Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was Sachita Hossain Senjuti, 13, daughter of Sohrab Hossain Palash, a resident of Jalalabad Village.

She was an eighth grader of Kalaroa Pilot Girls Secondary School.

The girl's father Sohrab Hossain Palash said, "My daughter went to school on Sunday morning. I lodged a GD with Kalaroa PS at night as she did not return home all day.''

Kalaroa PS OC Nasir Uddin Mridha said they recovered the body and sent it to hospital morgue.

The victim might have strangled to death, he added.








