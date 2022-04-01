Video
A foreign nation wants my ouster : Imran Khan

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218

ISALAMBAD, Mar 31: Ahead of no-confidence vote against him, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday addressed the nation and claimed that a foreign nation sent a message to them (Pakistan) that Khan needs to be removed else Pakistan will suffer consequences. On speculations over his resignation, Khan said he is not the one to quit. "When I played cricket for 20 years, the world and those who played cricket with me saw that I play till the last ball. I've never accepted defeat in life. Nobody should think that I will sit at home. I'll come back stronger, whatever may the result be," he said.
These allegations are based on a "foreign conspiracy letter", which the PM shared with senior journalists and cabinet members Wednesday. The United States has denied its involvement in the "conspiracy letter", which purportedly "threatened" to oust Khan. He had Wednesday cancelled his address to the nation, as rumours flew he might step down and not face the vote, and the Army and ISI chiefs paid a visit to his house.
The Pakistan National Assembly session, that was to debate the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, was adjourned till 11.30 am on Sunday, Dawn reported. At the start of the session, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Babar Awan moved a motion to adjourn the session so that the assembly hall could be used by the Parliamentary Committee for National Security's meeting that is scheduled to be held at 6 pm.    -The Indian Express


