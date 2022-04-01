Russia, Ukraine foreign ministers could meet soon: Turkey



"There could be a higher-level meeting, at least at the level of foreign ministers, within about a week or two weeks," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a televised interview.

"What matters is that the two sides come together and agree on a lasting ceasefire," he said. "We would like to host a foreign ministers' meeting as an honest mediator."

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators met in Istanbul on Tuesday. The talks provided a spark of hope for an end to the war in Ukraine but there are few signs of attacks abating on the ground.

NATO member Turkey, which has friendly ties with both sides, has positioned itself as a mediator and hosted Lavrov and Kuleba in the southern city of Antalya in early March.

Cavusoglu said the most significant progress so far had been obtained at the talks in Istanbul.

"Is everything over? It's not... Some steps were taken to reduce the tension, even though we don't see it much on the ground," he said. -AFP









