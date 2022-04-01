Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 April, 2022, 1:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Russia, Ukraine foreign ministers could meet soon: Turkey

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217

A woman carries a child as Ukrainian refugees board a train en route to Warsaw at the rail station in Przemysl, near the Polish-Ukrainian border, on March 31, following Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. photo : AFP

A woman carries a child as Ukrainian refugees board a train en route to Warsaw at the rail station in Przemysl, near the Polish-Ukrainian border, on March 31, following Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. photo : AFP

ISTANBUL, Mar 31: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba could meet within two weeks for talks, Turkey said Thursday, after hosting negotiators from both sides earlier this week.
"There could be a higher-level meeting, at least at the level of foreign ministers, within about a week or two weeks," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a televised interview.
"What matters is that the two sides come together and agree on a lasting ceasefire," he said. "We would like to host a foreign ministers' meeting as an honest mediator."
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators met in Istanbul on Tuesday. The talks provided a spark of hope for an end to the war in Ukraine but there are few signs of attacks abating on the ground.
NATO member Turkey, which has friendly ties with both sides, has positioned itself as a mediator and hosted Lavrov and Kuleba in the southern city of Antalya in early March.
Cavusoglu said the most significant progress so far had been obtained at the talks in Istanbul.
"Is everything over? It's not... Some steps were taken to reduce the tension, even though we don't see it much on the ground," he said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US, S Korea seen resuming major military drills as N Korea tensions rise
China to restrict visas of US officials, says FM
Moscow announces Mariupol ceasefire for evacuation
A foreign nation wants my ouster : Imran Khan
Russia, Ukraine foreign ministers could meet soon: Turkey
Europe cost of living to spiral as Ukraine war drags on: Lagarde
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) meets with Algeria's Foreign Minister
US sends senior national security official to India to discuss Ukraine


Latest News
Man held with arm in Jessore
Tangail road crash leaves two dead
Zelensky sacks two top Ukrainian generals as 'traitors'
Australia to send armored vehicles to Ukraine after request
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
61 held in anti-drug drives in city
Ton-up Babar and Haq punish Australia in Pakistan's highest ODI chase
Sri Lanka lifts curfew after violent protests, 45 arrested
Housewife commits suicide in Bogura
RU decides to give chance for second-time admission seekers
Most Read News
BNP is divided for lack of leadership: Quader
UIU mars rover team selected for 'University Rover Challenge 2022'
A foreign country sent threatening memo: Imran Khan
Four 'muggers' remanded in dentist Bulbul murder
Dhaka voted for humanitarian cause, PM says on second UN vote on Ukraine
Guests at a workshop titled 'The role of INARS-BCSIR
Police recruitment at Tk 120
The Pomology Division of the Horticultural Research Center of BARI
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft