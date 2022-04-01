Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 April, 2022, 1:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Infantino backs away from biennial World Cup plans

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145

DOHA, MAR 31: FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Thursday tried to distance himself from a highly controversial project to hold the World Cup every two years as he suggested the plan had never actually been proposed by world football's governing body.
"Let me be very clear that FIFA has not proposed a biennial World Cup," Infantino said on the stage at the organisation's congress in Doha on the eve of the draw for this year's tournament.
Despite that, Infantino has pushed the project in recent months along with Arsene Wenger, the former Arsenal manager who is now FIFA's head of global development.
Infantino claimed at a virtual global summit to discuss the topic last December that playing the World Cup more regularly would offer enormous financial benefits for member federations.
Then, FIFA promised an extra $19 million every four years for each national federation, based on feasibility studies projecting major revenue increases.
Yet Infantino had to put off holding a vote on the subject due to vociferous opposition from all sides.
It had initially been thought the subject would feature prominently at Thursday's congress in the Qatari capital, but the agenda was instead dominated by the fall-out from Russia's invasion of Ukraine as well as the build-up to the World Cup.
"Let's get the process clear here -- the last FIFA Congress asked the FIFA administration... to start a feasibility study into holding the World Cup every two years," Infantino added.
"The FIFA administration under the leadership of Arsene Wenger did exactly that.
"FIFA did not propose anything, but came to the conclusion that it is feasible, that it would have some repercussions and impact."    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Infantino backs away from biennial World Cup plans
Qatar's World Cup gets real as Doha hosts tournament draw
Channel i emerge Kool-BSJA Media Cup Football champion
Baba Aparajith leads Rupganj Tigers to 3rd victory in DPL
Liverpool, ManU to clash in Bangkok as Premier League clubs resume tours
FIFA heads for record seven billion dollar revenues
Seven new records on third day of nt’l swimming
Ansar & VDP clinch men's handball title


Latest News
Man held with arm in Jessore
Tangail road crash leaves two dead
Zelensky sacks two top Ukrainian generals as 'traitors'
Australia to send armored vehicles to Ukraine after request
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
61 held in anti-drug drives in city
Ton-up Babar and Haq punish Australia in Pakistan's highest ODI chase
Sri Lanka lifts curfew after violent protests, 45 arrested
Housewife commits suicide in Bogura
RU decides to give chance for second-time admission seekers
Most Read News
BNP is divided for lack of leadership: Quader
UIU mars rover team selected for 'University Rover Challenge 2022'
A foreign country sent threatening memo: Imran Khan
Four 'muggers' remanded in dentist Bulbul murder
Dhaka voted for humanitarian cause, PM says on second UN vote on Ukraine
Guests at a workshop titled 'The role of INARS-BCSIR
Police recruitment at Tk 120
The Pomology Division of the Horticultural Research Center of BARI
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft