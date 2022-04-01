Video
Channel i emerge Kool-BSJA Media Cup Football champion

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157

Channel i clinched the Kool-BSJA Media Cup Football trophy after securing a 1-0 goal win over Jamuna Television at the Artificial Turf of the Bangladesh Football Federation today.
Shaon Ahmed netted the solitary goal during the second half of the match. He was later adjudged man of the match.
Channel i got the prize money of BDT 30,000 along with an attractive trophy after being the champions of the tournament of the professional journalists. Runners-up Jamuna Television was rewarded with BDT 15,000 along with a trophy.
Bangladesh national team's football coach Javier Fern ndez Cabrera and assistant marketing manager of sponsor company Square Toiletries Tahsina Khanom distributed the prizes and trophy.    -BSS


