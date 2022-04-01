Video
Baba Aparajith leads Rupganj Tigers to 3rd victory in DPL

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157

Indian recruit Baba Aparajith missed out on a century by two runs but his knock was instrumental in Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club's 36-run win over Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Sangstha in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at BKSP-3 ground today.
Being sent to bat first, Rupganj posted a respectable 259-7 with Baba Aparajith making 98 off 120 with five fours and one six.
Captain Marshall Ayub hit 63 and Fazle Mahmud made 52 to complement Aparajith's knock.
Chasing the victory target of 260, Khelaghar were bowled out for 223 in 46.3 overs despite a stellar effort from Salman Hossain and Elias Sunny. Sunny made highest 59 while Salman scored 58.
All of the Rupganj Tigers bowlers bowled well in tandem with Nasum Ahmed, Sharifullah, Enamul Haque Junior, Mukidul Islam Mugdho and Farhad Reza taking two wickets apiece.
It was Rupganj's third victory in fifth match while Khelaghar remain winless still after playing five games.
In the day's other match at ULAB ground in Dhaka, Legends of Rupganj beat City Club by 22 runs. The match was reduced to 40-over-affair after it had a delayed start.
Legends of Rupganj amassed 225-9 after which they wrapped up City Club innings for 203 in 37.5 overs.    -BSS


