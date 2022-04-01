Seven new records on third day of nt’l swimming

Seven more new national records have been set up on the third day of the Bangabandhu 31st National Swimming, Diving and Water Polo competition held today (Thursday) at Syed Nazrul Islam National Swimming complex in the city's Mirpur.

Bangladesh Army's Sukumar Rajbongshi set the new national mark in the men's 50m breaststroke clocking 00:29:70 erasing the previous mark of 00:29:77 which was made by Ariful Islam in 2019.

Bangladesh Navy's Mahmudunnobi Nahid set another new national record in the men's 100m butterfly clocking 00:55.42 eclipsing his own previous record of 00:56.82 which was set in 2019. Earlier, on the second day of the competition, he made the new national mark in the men's 50m butterfly event.

Bangladesh Navy's swimmer Sonia Khatun made in the new national mark in the women's 100m butterfly with a time of 01:07.77 bettering his own previous mark of 01:08.95 which was set in 2019.

Bangladesh Navy's swimmer Samiul Islam Rafi set the new national record in the men's 100m backstroke clocking 00:59.83 erasing the old mark of 01:00.76 which was set by Jewel Ahmed in 2019.

Bangladesh Navy's swimmer Suraiya Akter set the new national mark in the women's 100m backstrokes with a time of 01:12:37 erasing the previous mark of 01:13:00 set by Juthi Akter in 2021.

Bangladesh Navy featuring Kajol Mia, Mahfizur Rahman, Asif Reza and Mahmudunnobi Nahid set the new national mark in the men's 400x200m freestyle relay clocking 08:07.18 eclipsing their own previous mark of 08:16.36.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Navy's Nachim Hossain set the new national mark in the 3m springboard in the diving event clocking 285.4 erasing the previous mark of 276.45 which was set by Sadi Mohammad Mohsin in 2019.

Eleven more events - ten in swimming and one in diving - were decided on the third day with Bangladesh Navy continuing their domination in the medal tally with 27 gold, 21 silver and 10 bronze medals and Bangladesh Army following the Navy with 7 gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze medals, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan stand at third position with 4 silver, and 8 bronze medals and Bangladesh Police bagged one bronze medal.

The closing ceremony of the competition will be held tomorrow (Friday) with the Chief of Naval Staff and Bangladesh Swimming Federation's president Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal NBP, NUP, NDC, FWC, PSC is expected to present in the prize distribution and closing ceremony as chief guest and distribute the prizes.

Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin will present as the special guest.

Bangladesh Swimming Federation's senior vice president and Max Group's chairman Engineer Golam Mohammad Alamgir will preside over the prize closing ceremony.

Near about 580 swimmers from seventy-five teams including divisional sports associations, swimming clubs, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan, Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Police and Bangladesh Ansar are taking take part in the meet, which is being held to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. -BSS







