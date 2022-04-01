Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 April, 2022, 1:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ansar & VDP clinch men's handball title

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218

Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party clinched title of the SS Trading 32nd National Men's Handball competition beating Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) by 5-4 goals in a sudden death keenly contested final held today (Thursday) at MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram.
The match rolled into an extra time after the regulation time ended by 28-28 goals draw. The extra time also ended by 33-33 goals draw. As a result, fate of the final decided in a sudden death.
Uchowaing Marma of Bangladesh Ansar was named the best player of the match for his impressive performance in the final.
Earlier, on the day, Bangladesh Police Handball Club finished third in the meet defeating Chapainawabganj District Sports Association (DSA) by 48-24 goals in the place-deciding match held at the same venue.
Chattogram DSA general secretary and former Chattogram City Corporation's mayor AJM Nasir Uddin was the chief guest in the final and distributed the prizes while Bangladesh Handball Federation's vice president Nurul Islam was present as the special guest.  
Earlier on way to the final, BGB beat Chapainawabganj DSA by 34-15 goals in the first semifinal while Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party defeated Bangladesh Police Handball Club by 46-34 goals in the second semis.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Infantino backs away from biennial World Cup plans
Qatar's World Cup gets real as Doha hosts tournament draw
Channel i emerge Kool-BSJA Media Cup Football champion
Baba Aparajith leads Rupganj Tigers to 3rd victory in DPL
Liverpool, ManU to clash in Bangkok as Premier League clubs resume tours
FIFA heads for record seven billion dollar revenues
Seven new records on third day of nt’l swimming
Ansar & VDP clinch men's handball title


Latest News
Man held with arm in Jessore
Tangail road crash leaves two dead
Zelensky sacks two top Ukrainian generals as 'traitors'
Australia to send armored vehicles to Ukraine after request
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
61 held in anti-drug drives in city
Ton-up Babar and Haq punish Australia in Pakistan's highest ODI chase
Sri Lanka lifts curfew after violent protests, 45 arrested
Housewife commits suicide in Bogura
RU decides to give chance for second-time admission seekers
Most Read News
BNP is divided for lack of leadership: Quader
UIU mars rover team selected for 'University Rover Challenge 2022'
A foreign country sent threatening memo: Imran Khan
Four 'muggers' remanded in dentist Bulbul murder
Dhaka voted for humanitarian cause, PM says on second UN vote on Ukraine
Guests at a workshop titled 'The role of INARS-BCSIR
Police recruitment at Tk 120
The Pomology Division of the Horticultural Research Center of BARI
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft