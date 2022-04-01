Ansar & VDP clinch men's handball title

Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party clinched title of the SS Trading 32nd National Men's Handball competition beating Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) by 5-4 goals in a sudden death keenly contested final held today (Thursday) at MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram.

The match rolled into an extra time after the regulation time ended by 28-28 goals draw. The extra time also ended by 33-33 goals draw. As a result, fate of the final decided in a sudden death.

Uchowaing Marma of Bangladesh Ansar was named the best player of the match for his impressive performance in the final.

Earlier, on the day, Bangladesh Police Handball Club finished third in the meet defeating Chapainawabganj District Sports Association (DSA) by 48-24 goals in the place-deciding match held at the same venue.

Chattogram DSA general secretary and former Chattogram City Corporation's mayor AJM Nasir Uddin was the chief guest in the final and distributed the prizes while Bangladesh Handball Federation's vice president Nurul Islam was present as the special guest.

Earlier on way to the final, BGB beat Chapainawabganj DSA by 34-15 goals in the first semifinal while Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party defeated Bangladesh Police Handball Club by 46-34 goals in the second semis. -BSS







