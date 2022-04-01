Video
Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh 2022

Tigers to host Lankans in May for two WTC matches

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (R) celebrates after running out South Africa's Keegan Petersen (not seen) during the first day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on March 31, 2022. photo: AFP

The Sri Lanka cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh on May 8 this year to play a two-match Test series which is a part of the 2021-2023 cycle ICC World Test Championship. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the itinerary on Thursday by a media release.
The tour is of great significance to both the hosts and the guests as Bangladesh are on seven in on the WTC points table winning one among four matches while Sri Lanka are on five winning two matches against as many defeats.
After three-day mandatory quarantine, visitors will start practice in the ground and will play a two-day practice match between May 11 and 12 at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram.
The first Test of the tour will start on May at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram while the second Test will commence at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka on May 23.
The Tigers are now in South Africa and are playing the first of the two-match series against hosts, which are also the part of WTC.


