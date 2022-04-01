Local Govt Bill ’22 passed in JS

Incorporating the provision of appointing an administrator after the expiration of the term of elected council of the municipalities, the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) endorsed the 'Local Government (Municipality) (Amendment) Bill-2022 in its session on Thursday.

At the same time, the amended law also included a provision to declare a rural area as a 'town' basis on its population density per square kilometer.

On Thursday, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Tajul Islam proposed the JS to pass the Local Government (Municipality) (Amendment) Bill. Later, it was passed by voice vote.

Earlier, the Speaker disposed the proposals of sending the bill to the 'Verification and Selection Committee' for public opinion.

While the bill was passed, BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid walked out protesting the passage of the bill. But after a while he came back to the parliament room.

Earlier on the same day, Harunur Rashid demanded an explanation for some of the amendments to the bill, but he walked out as he did not get the expected response.

The existing law states that the population density must be one and a half thousand per square kilometer in order to declare a municipality. The population of the municipalities must not less than that. It has been increased to two thousand in the amendment.

In the amended law, name of the post of Municipality Secretary was changed to 'Municipality Executive Officer (MEO)' upgrading its status.

Section 42(1) of the existing law states, "After declaring a town area as a municipality the government will appoint an officer as its administrator to run the works of municipalities smoothly. The administrator will perform his administrative duties till formation of an elected council of the municipality."

A new section has been added to the existing law regarding the removal of mayors and councilors. Article 'Jha' adds that the mayor or councilor may be removed from his post, 'failing to comply with the instructions given by the government from time to time.'

Amending the section of the bill, it was included that after the expiration of the term of the municipality, the government will appoint an administrator to run the work till the formation of the new council. An administrator will be appointed by a government official or a person whom the government deems fit.

The new provisions have been added in the bill regarding the abolition of municipal councils. It said that if there are arrears of 12 months' salary of the officers and employees without reasonable reason, the council will be canceled.

If a new municipality is formed or if a part of a union is included in the municipality, the bill provides for the inclusion of those working in the dissolved union or the dissolved part in the municipality.

Regarding the purpose and reasons of the bill, Minister Tajul said that in addition to population growth, more people are moving to the cities in anticipation of better living and adequate civic services.

At the same time, the purchasing power of people in urban areas is increasing. After formation of many new municipalities, it's seen that the municipalities don't have the capacity to provide civic services and run their own administration. In order to ensure good governance and livable cities with adequate service delivery, it's necessary to change the standard of population density in the formation of cities.

Under the existing law, the tenure of the municipalities is five years, but the former council may continue to function until the new council meets at the first meeting. In many cases, even if the tenure of the municipality expires, the expired council manages the municipal administration for an indefinite period by filing a writ case or any other case for various reasons.

As a result, the provision of the law needs to be amended and in case of expired municipalities, it's necessary to appoint an administrator till a new council is formed.

While discussing on the bill, Jatiya Party lawmaker Shamim Haider Patwari said the constitution says local government will be run by elected persons. Appointment of administrators is inconsistent with the constitution. For the first time since the formation of the municipalities, an administrator may be appointed before the election. There was no need for local government if the bureaucracy worked.

BNP's Harunur Rashid said local government institutions are suffering from cancer. Representatives of a large section of local governments are elected without a vote, while a large section is elected in questionable elections. After 50 years of independence, people didn't expect such a local government.

He said the constitution speaks of elected representatives at all levels. The government is responsible for failing to hold elections on time. The bill was placed to remove representatives.

Harunur Rashis further added that the Deputy Commissioners (DC) and Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNO) are now carrying out the party programme of Awami League. People are being forced to take part there. If any dissenters don't go there, they will be removed. This law is being made for this purpose.

JaPa MP Pir Fazlur Rahman said no unelected person could sit where elected representatives were supposed to be. It's the spirit of the Constitution. Why an unelected person should be placed in the local government there. It's in conflict with the constitution.