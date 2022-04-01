Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 April, 2022, 1:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Zoonotic Disease Loss

Farmers of Khulna get Tk 10.8 lakh compensation

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175
Staff Correspondent

The Department of Livestock Services (DLS) has distributed around Tk 10.8 lakh as compensation among the victim farmers of Khulna region who have lost their cattle in Zoonotic diseases (the disease transmitted from animals to humans) at a programme organized in the Jashore regional office of DLS.
Khulna Divisional Director of the DLS Dr Sukhendu Shekhar Gayen and Project Director of 'Veterinary Health Service Strengthening to Protect Public Health Project' Dr Azizur Rahman jointly handed over the compensation among the victim farmers, according to a press release.
Under the project, Tk 1.09 crore has already been distributed among the farmers while some Tk 40.8 lakh would be distributed within June this year, Project Director Dr Azizur Rahman said in the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Local Govt Bill ’22 passed in JS
Farmers of Khulna get Tk 10.8 lakh compensation
Continuity key to progress: PM
US supports BD military training exercise
Senior lawyers, former leaders to decide on withheld results of SCBA polls: Law Minister
No Covid death, 73 new cases in 24hrs
Final results of 40th BCS  published
PM seeks larger Saudi investment in BD


Latest News
Man held with arm in Jessore
Tangail road crash leaves two dead
Zelensky sacks two top Ukrainian generals as 'traitors'
Australia to send armored vehicles to Ukraine after request
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
61 held in anti-drug drives in city
Ton-up Babar and Haq punish Australia in Pakistan's highest ODI chase
Sri Lanka lifts curfew after violent protests, 45 arrested
Housewife commits suicide in Bogura
RU decides to give chance for second-time admission seekers
Most Read News
BNP is divided for lack of leadership: Quader
UIU mars rover team selected for 'University Rover Challenge 2022'
A foreign country sent threatening memo: Imran Khan
Four 'muggers' remanded in dentist Bulbul murder
Dhaka voted for humanitarian cause, PM says on second UN vote on Ukraine
Guests at a workshop titled 'The role of INARS-BCSIR
Police recruitment at Tk 120
The Pomology Division of the Horticultural Research Center of BARI
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft