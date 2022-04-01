Farmers of Khulna get Tk 10.8 lakh compensation

The Department of Livestock Services (DLS) has distributed around Tk 10.8 lakh as compensation among the victim farmers of Khulna region who have lost their cattle in Zoonotic diseases (the disease transmitted from animals to humans) at a programme organized in the Jashore regional office of DLS.

Khulna Divisional Director of the DLS Dr Sukhendu Shekhar Gayen and Project Director of 'Veterinary Health Service Strengthening to Protect Public Health Project' Dr Azizur Rahman jointly handed over the compensation among the victim farmers, according to a press release.

Under the project, Tk 1.09 crore has already been distributed among the farmers while some Tk 40.8 lakh would be distributed within June this year, Project Director Dr Azizur Rahman said in the programme.







