Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 April, 2022, 1:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Continuity key to progress: PM

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes the prevalence of a positive democratic trend, which allowed the Awami League to govern for three consecutive terms, has paved the way for Bangladesh's socio-economic transformation.
Hasina underscored the significance of the rule of law in driving the country forward while virtually inaugurating a newly constructed 12-storey building of the Supreme Court on Thursday.
"We want Bangladesh to move forward and its people to get justice in line with the rule of law. The continuation of a democratic process from 2009 to 2022 is the reason why we have made so much progress in Bangladesh."
Highlighting Bangladesh's elevation to the status of a developing country, the Awami League chief outlined her hopes of making further strides towards the goal of eradicating hunger and poverty in the country.
"We will turn country into the prosperous 'golden Bengal' envisaged by the Father of the Nation. We also want to become economically stable so that we don't have to seek funds from others and can conduct development initiatives independently."
Bangladesh is now able to execute 90 percent of its development plans with its own funds, the biggest example of which is the Padma Bridge, according to Hasina. "I believe the bridge has illuminated the image of Bangladesh globally."
Hasina also recalled the lifelong struggle of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to uphold the rights of the oppressed and the impact of his assassination in 1975 on the country.
"Those who violated the constitution and illegally formed government afterwards had also issued the Indemnity Ordinance to protect Bangabandhu's killers. The killers were rewarded with posts in different embassies and were given the right to run for election."
While Bangabandhu had initiated the trials of war criminals, BNP founder Ziaur Rahman as well as his wife Khaleda Zia stopped the process and released them from prison, she added.
Bangabandhu and most of his family were killed on Aug 15, 1975. But Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana survived as they were abroad at the time.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Local Govt Bill ’22 passed in JS
Farmers of Khulna get Tk 10.8 lakh compensation
Continuity key to progress: PM
US supports BD military training exercise
Senior lawyers, former leaders to decide on withheld results of SCBA polls: Law Minister
No Covid death, 73 new cases in 24hrs
Final results of 40th BCS  published
PM seeks larger Saudi investment in BD


Latest News
Man held with arm in Jessore
Tangail road crash leaves two dead
Zelensky sacks two top Ukrainian generals as 'traitors'
Australia to send armored vehicles to Ukraine after request
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
61 held in anti-drug drives in city
Ton-up Babar and Haq punish Australia in Pakistan's highest ODI chase
Sri Lanka lifts curfew after violent protests, 45 arrested
Housewife commits suicide in Bogura
RU decides to give chance for second-time admission seekers
Most Read News
BNP is divided for lack of leadership: Quader
UIU mars rover team selected for 'University Rover Challenge 2022'
A foreign country sent threatening memo: Imran Khan
Four 'muggers' remanded in dentist Bulbul murder
Dhaka voted for humanitarian cause, PM says on second UN vote on Ukraine
Guests at a workshop titled 'The role of INARS-BCSIR
Police recruitment at Tk 120
The Pomology Division of the Horticultural Research Center of BARI
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft