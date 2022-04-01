Senior lawyers, former leaders to decide on withheld results of SCBA polls: Law Minister

Amid the uncertainty over the poll results of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Law Minister Anisul Huq on Thursday said problems centring withheld election results of SCBA would be settled by senior members and former leaders of the association.

The result of SCBA election is yet to be declared even after 15-day of the polls.

Voting in two-day polls to elect the office bearers for the 2022-2023 sessions of the Supreme Court Bar Association were held on March 15 and 16. Vote counting ended at midnight on March 17. However, supporters of secretary candidate Md Abdun Nur Dulal created a chaotic situation in the early hours of March 19 while his rival candidate Barrister Kazal was leading the counting.

Following the situation, Advocate AY Mashiuzzaman, Convener of the election sub-committee, resigned from his post alleging misconduct on the part of the supporters of Md Abdun Nur Dulal. As a result, the announcement of election result was stopped.

It is still uncertain when the result of the election, which was held on March 15-16 to elect 14 executive posts, will be declared since no new election conducting committee has been formed yet.

Amid this situation, Law Minister Anisul Huq on Thursday said in parliament that the senior members and former leaders would come forward to settle the issue as the SCBA does not work under government instruction.

The Law Minister came up with the comment while replying to BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid's criticism regarding withholding the SCBA election result announcement even after 15 days of the polls.

The Law Minister informed that in the SCBA meeting held on March 30, it took a decision that former presidents and secretaries of the association and its current senior leaders will hold discussions on how to settle the issue.

The Law Minister also said members of SCBA and candidates who took part in the election had objections on the counting of votes. The association will decide what will happen regarding this.

The government should not be blamed for this, the Minister added.

Earlier, BNP MP Harunur Rashid, while taking part in the discussion on a bill, said results of the SCBA had not been announced even two weeks after the election. This is an unprecedented event in the history of Bangladesh.

"It can't be. It's a big shame," he said.

Sources said, main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party- backed lawyers' blue panel bagged majority of the posts, including the Secretary, in the Supreme Court Bar Association election.

Ruling Awami League-backed white panel secured six posts, including the President. Former Secretary and also a former Additional Attorney General Md Momtaz Uddin Fakir was elected the President defeating his rival Md Bodruddoza Badal.



















