Friday, 1 April, 2022, 1:39 PM
DSE up with turnover hitting 6-week high, CSE slides

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rose, but the indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Thursday as investors played different roles in the two bourses.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 4.07 points or 0.06 per cent to 6,757, after losing over 11 points the previous day. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also rose 8.40 points to 2,474 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) added  4.18 points to 1,468, at the close of trading.
Turnover on the DSE rose to six-week high at Tk 11.16 billion, up 39 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 8.01 billion.
Losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 379 issues traded, 183 declined, 134 advanced and 62 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
On the CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 26 points to settle at 19,748 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 15 points to close at 11,847.
Of the issues traded, 169 declined, 98 advanced and issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 26.08 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth Tk 615 million.


