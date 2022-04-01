BB announces Ramadan schedule for banks cheque settlements

Bangladesh Bank has given a new schedule for the settlement of interbank cheques in the coming holy month of Ramadan.

In this regard Bangladesh Bank's (BB) Payment Systems Department issued a directive and sent it to the managing directors and chief executive officers of all the banks in the country on Thursday.

The directive states in order to maintain uninterrupted banking and payment services during the holy month of Ramadan, Real Time Gross Settlement or RTGS, automatic check clearing house (Bangladesh Automated Clearing House-BACH or Batch) and Bangladesh Electronic Fund Transfer Network (BEFTN) activities would be continued as per new schedule in Ramadan.

These services enable payment and automatic check settlement from one branch of the bank to another or to the customer of another bank.

According to the new guidelines, Bangladesh Automated Clearing House-BACH has set a new timetable for clearing high value checks (over Tk0.5 million) and regular value checks (less than Tk0.5 million).

For clearing checks amounting to more than Tk0.5 million, it has to be sent by 11:30 am and these checks will be settled within 1:30 pm. And any regular check has to be sent to the clearing house by 12 noon. These checks will be settled by 3 pm.

Real Time Gross Settlement-RTGS transactions will be from 9:30 am to 8:30 pm. However, payment of customs duty related taxes, fees, charges etc. and interbank transactions can be made through RTGS from 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Bangladesh Electronic Funds Transfer Network (BEFTN) service will run from 3:30 pm to 4:00 pm. The directive said that the schedule of BACH and RTGS would be restored after the holy month of Ramadan.













