

BAT BD approves 275pc cash dividend at 49th AGM

The BAT BD Chairman Golam Mainuddin, presided over the meeting where a significant number of shareholders from remote areas of the country and abroad participated through virtual platform, says a press release.

The meeting also approved financial statement of 2021, election of the Board of Directors, appointment of statutory auditors, and appointment of corporate governance auditors.

In 2021, BAT Bangladesh has rendered BDT 29,078 crore as Value Added Tax (VAT), Supplementary Duty (SD) and other taxes to the national exchequer, making BAT Bangladesh the highest taxpayer in the country. Moreover, the BAT Bangladesh's robust women empowerment agenda, sustainable agriculture initiatives and much more have been contributing towards helping the nation achieve the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to build a better tomorrow for all.

Along with Mr. K. M. Ali Azam, Non-Executive Director, Mr. M. Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Non-Executive Director, Ms. Zakia Sultana, Non-Executive Director, Mr. K. H. Masud Siddiqui, Independent Director, Mr. Aftab Ul Islam FCA, Independent Director, Ms. Mahmuda Khatun, Non-Executive Director, Mr. Abul Hossain, Non-Executive Director, Mr. Shehzad Munim, Managing Director, Ms. Amun Mustafiz, Finance Director, and Mr. Md. Azizur Rahman FCS, Company Secretary, were also present at the meeting.













