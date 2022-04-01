Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 April, 2022, 1:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Watchdog summons again bosses of two edible oil firms for price anomalies

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

The Directorate of National Consumers Rights Protection has again asked representatives from four edible oil importers and suppliers - TK Group, S Alam Group, Bangladesh Edible Oil and Bashundhara Group - to appear for new hearing on irregularities overnight within 24 hours..
Mentionable, the regulatory body held hearing on the price irregularities on Wednesday over supply and price irregularities and promptly called the company bosses to clear ambiguities.   
They will have to appear before the DNCRP on April 6 now, said Manjur Mohammad Shahriar, director of the DNCRP, after a hearing on Wednesday on price irregularities issues.
It has also asked for a list of wholesale traders in Moulvibazar and Khatunganj to see if they are involved in price manipulation, he said.
Traders were charging at least Tk 30 higher than the price fixed by the government for every litre of edible oil. They blamed the recent rise in oil prices in the international market. There were also allegations that edible oil was not being sold in some areas.
The government later reduced VAT on imports and lifted VAT on production and refining in an effort to cool off the market.
The DNCRP began inspecting factories of oil suppliers and refiners, in addition to conducting raids on traders. During the inspections, some information was found to be 'inconsistent' and 'irregular.'
The oil companies were then summoned by the DNCRP to unearth more information. The department also wanted to know the amount of oil imported by the companies after the lifting of VAT.
"We recently visited the factories of the companies to monitor the supply situation in the market. Several irregularities and inconsistencies were found. Companies have supplied lower amount of oil to the market in March than in February," said Manjur.
Some secrets were also discovered and so a meeting was called for clarification, he said. "We weren't satisfied with the information provided to us. That is why we've called them for another hearing." Unscrupulous traders will not have the opportunity to increase prices during Ramadan this time, he said.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bunsiness Events
BD home-based women workers make big contribution to economy
DSE up with turnover hitting 6-week high, CSE slides
BB announces Ramadan schedule for banks cheque settlements
BAT BD approves 275pc cash dividend at 49th AGM
Watchdog summons again bosses of two edible oil firms for price anomalies
BTMC's jute mills incurred loss of Tk 3,168cr in FY 21
Govt to procure 70,000 tonnes of fertilizer, 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG


Latest News
Man held with arm in Jessore
Tangail road crash leaves two dead
Zelensky sacks two top Ukrainian generals as 'traitors'
Australia to send armored vehicles to Ukraine after request
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
61 held in anti-drug drives in city
Ton-up Babar and Haq punish Australia in Pakistan's highest ODI chase
Sri Lanka lifts curfew after violent protests, 45 arrested
Housewife commits suicide in Bogura
RU decides to give chance for second-time admission seekers
Most Read News
BNP is divided for lack of leadership: Quader
UIU mars rover team selected for 'University Rover Challenge 2022'
A foreign country sent threatening memo: Imran Khan
Four 'muggers' remanded in dentist Bulbul murder
Dhaka voted for humanitarian cause, PM says on second UN vote on Ukraine
Guests at a workshop titled 'The role of INARS-BCSIR
Police recruitment at Tk 120
The Pomology Division of the Horticultural Research Center of BARI
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft