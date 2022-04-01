BTMC's jute mills incurred loss of Tk 3,168cr in FY 21

Jute mills under Bangladesh Textile Mills Corporation (BTMC) have incurred a loss of Tk 3,168.46 crore in the fiscal year 2020-21.

Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi said this to parliament responding to a question from Jatiya Party MP Moshiur Rahman Ranga on Thursday.

The jute mills earned Tk 484.48 crore and spent Tk 3652.94 crore 94 crore during the period, he said.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury presided over the question and answer session.

The Minister said out of 25 jute mills under BTMC, 24 have been shut and one has been rented out.

Textile villages are being set up in two of the closed 24 mills.

Replying a query from Dhaka -18 constituency MP Mohammad Habib Hasan of the ruling party, Golam Dastagir Gazi said at present (Census 2018) there are 589 weaving factories and 1,16,117 units in the country.

The weaving industry produces about 47.47crore meters of weaving cloth annually, which meets 28 percent of the country's textile demand (excluding power looms), he said.

Replying another question from Natore-2 MP Shafiqul Islam Shimul, the Minister said that at present the number of looms in the country is 290,282.

In reply to a query from MP Begum Lutfunnesa Khan, the Minister said 5.6 lakh tonnes of raw jute have been exported in the 8 months of the current fiscal year. Besides, 5.86 lakh tonnes raw jute and 7.82 lakh tonnes of jute products have been exported in the fiscal year 2020-21, he added. -UNB

