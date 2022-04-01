Video
Govt to procure 70,000 tonnes of fertilizer, 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

The cabinet committee on government purchase (CCGP) approved separate proposals for procuring some 70,000 tonnes of fertilizer and 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG to meet the country's growing demand.
The approvals came on Wednesday in a virtual meeting with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.
After the meeting, the Finance Minister said that he is yet to know about any fresh request from Sri Lanka seeking loan from Bangladesh. "If any such official proposal comes, we'll definitely share it with you," he said.
Replying a question, Kamal said the government usually procures fertilizer from the short-listed companies. He told another questioner that the government is yet to finalize the draft of the universal pension scheme. It is still at the study level, he said.
Joining the briefing virtually, Cabinet Division additional secretary Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury said under two separate proposals, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) will procure some 30,000 metric tons of TSP fertilizer from OCP, SA, Morocco under the 4th lot at a cost of Taka 257.12 crore. The cost of per metric ton TSP will be $996.
The BADC will also procure another 40,000 metric tons of DAP under the 4th lot from OCP, SA, Morocco at a cost of Taka 399 crore. The price per metric ton of DAP fertilizer would be $1,156.
In another move, the Petrobangla  will procure some 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from M/S Vitol Asia Pte Limited, Singapore at a cost of around Taka 1,186.73 crore where the per unit MMBtu would cost $35.
Zillur said following a proposal from the Road Transport and Highways Division, the number WP-04 package of the project for upgrading Kurigram (Daserhat)-Nageswari-Bhurungamari-Sonahat Land Port road into national highway has been awarded to Hassan Techno Builders Ltd at around Taka 148.31 crore.
Besides, the CCGP meeting approved another proposal from the Road Transport and Highways Division under which the joint venture Wahid Construction Ltd and Hassan Techno Builders Ltd will conduct the package number WP-1 Ka of the project for widening Elenga-Jamalpur National Highway at around Taka 15.56 crore.
Prior to the CCGP meeting, the 9th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) was held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.
The meeting approved a proposal in principle for procuring some 27 modern microbiology labs with RT-PCR for installing those at 27 medical college and hospitals under the direct procurement method  from United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).


