

Bankers, businesses conclude Global Money Week

The closing and award giving ceremony of the week was held at 71 Milonayoton of Daffodil Education Network on Wednesday, says a press release.

The programme was jointly organized by Daffodil International University and Bangladesh Skill Development Institute along with the partner First Security Islami Bank Limited (FSIBL) Watermark and Inspiring Bangladesh.

Dr. Sheikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, Commissioner, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission was present in the closing and award giving Ceremony as the chief guest.

Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director, First Security Islami Bank Limited (FSIBL), Professor Dr. Md. Masum Iqbal, Dean, Faculty of Business and Entrepreneurship of Daffodil International University, Prof. Ujjal K Chowdhury, Adviser, Daffodil International University, Major General (Rtd.) Sarwar Hossain , Former Military Secretary to the President and Executive Chairman, A F C Agro Biotech Ltd., MunitrHasan, Chief of Youth Development of the daily ProthomAlo, Tohurul Hassan, Program Manager, Digital Exchange and Digital Financial Services (a2i), K M Hasan Ripon, Chief Executive officer of Bangladesh Skill Development Institute and Ms. Ameena Hasan Ena, Deputy Director, Daffodil International University were present as the special Guests.

This year 176 countries are taking part in this movement to create awareness among the young generation regarding financial issues. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is hosting this campaign globally which has already reached 176 countries and 53 million children globally. Daffodil International University and Bangladesh Skill Development Institute is the country coordinator of the event in Bangladesh and leading this campaign for developing smart young children with strong money management skills.

Following the rules of OECD this year the organizing committee had taken up a weeklong program to celebrate this session. There were special sessions in different academic institutions, awareness creating campaigns in social and electronic media, Money Talk in different divisions. As per the OECD policy, the online session has been organized to ensure the safety and security of the participants.

Commissioner of Bangladesh Security and Exchange Commission Dr. Sheikh Shamsuddin Ahmed in his speech said, "We have to develop the habit of saving from a very young age." We are ready to help young people with any new ideas for this he added.

First Security Islami Bank, Managing Director Syed Waseque Md. Ali, said, Bangladesh is twice recognized all over the world as a proof of good deeds in the event of Gebal Money Week.It is an honor for us to be associated with such an activity that makes us known in the world.

Former Military Secretary to the President Major General (Retd) Sarwar Hossain said that it is important to teach the young generation of the country that they are saving and raising their own capital to become entrepreneurs.

Speakers on the occasion said that youth are the future of the nation. Through the celebration of Global Money Week, they become aware of earning money, livelihood, employment, investment, etc. and even inspired to develop as a young entrepreneur. The speakers hoped that the activities of Gebal Money Week would lead the new generation of our country towards a proper and beautiful future.

Earlier Dr. MdSabur Khan, Chairman of Daffodil Family formally announced the start of the week with a Video Message on March 21, 2022 and invited the young generation to take part in this campaign to develop the knowledge, skills and attitude to face the challenges of the future.

Bangladesh has been recognized twice for the outstanding contribution in Financial Literacy Generation among the young generation during the year 2015 and 2017 competing with 160 countries in the world.

Global Money Week has been celebrated till March 21-27, 2022 for inspiring and trained up the youth to become economical, frugal and entrepreneurial. Our young generation will move forward with the slogan "Today's savings, tomorrow's security" and this is the expectation that Bangladesh will move forward with that.









