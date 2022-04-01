essil Interior and Furniture opens showroom in Dhaka



Media Celebrity Dilara Halim Purnima and essil Interior and Furniture Chairman Tahmina Ferdousi along with Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association (BFIOA) Chairman Selim H Rahman and Hatil Furniture Ltd Managing Director inaugurating essil Bangladesh' Interior and Furniture showroom by cutting cake at Gulshan-Badda Link Road in the capital on Wednesday, says a press release.Rahman said that making furniture is an art, and those who work with this art is an artist. An artist works in a very slow-paced, patient way. So commercial success in this industry takes some time and cannot be expected overnight. But if one works with quality and commitment, success will surely come. He welcomed essil's initiative and wished its success.Welcoming the new furniture-line of essil, the special guests also delivered their speech in the occasion. Among them, M Elias Sarkar, General Secretary, Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association (BFIOA) and Managing Director Brothers Furniture Limited; A Karim Mojumdar, President, Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association, Gulshan and Managing Director, Nadia Furniture Limited.