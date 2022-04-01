Video
Walton provides PCBA support to Matador Group

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, the sole manufacturer of Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) and  Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBAs) in Bangladesh, is providing PCBA support to Matador Group, one of the leading business organization of the country.
Mentionable, beside meeting its own demands, Walton is commercially marketing PCBs and PCBAs produced using German technology, says a press release.  
An agreement between Walton PCB and Matador Group has been recently inked in this regard at Matador corporate office in city. According to the agreement, Walton PCB, a sister concern of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, will provide all kinds of PCBA manufacturing support of fan regulator to Matador Group for next 3 years.
Azizul Hakim, Executive Director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries and Sagirul Alam, Managing Director of Matador Group, signed on the agreement for their respective organizations.
Walton Digi-Tech Industries is commercially manufacturing various types of sophisticated PCBs with European standards machineries and advanced technologies. The PCBs include single layer, double layer, multi-layer and HDI. Domestic electronics, electrical and technology entrepreneurs can source PCBs produced by Walton. There is scope to order customized PCBs from Walton as per demands.
Walton's PCBs can be used in all types of electrical and technology devices including computer, television, remote control, LED light, mobile charger, UPS, fan, switch socket etc.
Engineer Md Liakat Ali, Deputy Managing Director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Ltd, in this connection, said: Matador Group is one of the most prominent business organizations in the country. We are very happy to provide them PCBA support. Our PCB and PCBA support is open for all kinds of startups and entrepreneurs. They can also order customize PCBs for small or bulk volume.
Mohammad Abdus Salam, Chief Financial Officer of Walton Digi-Tech Industries and Roushon Zamir, Executive Director of Matador Group, were also among others present during the agreement signing.


