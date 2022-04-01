BIAC, Accord Chambers hold courses on ADR

As a part of its regular activities, Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC), in collaboration with Accord Chambers, organised two separate day-long Training Courses on 'Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR)'.

The Training Sessions, held at the BIAC office in Dhaka on March 29 and 30 last, were attended by a total of 58 participants (batch of 29 each day) representing Law firms, Banks, Financial Institutions and Corporate Houses, says a press release.

The Training Course covered such areas as ADR in Bangladesh Laws, various ADR mechanisms, Process of Arbitration, Mediation skills and practices, BIAC Dispute Settlement Clauses, ADR under the Code of Civil Procedure and Artha Rin Adalat Ain.

Barrister Suhan Khan, Advocate, Bangladesh Supreme and Managing Partner, Accord Chambers and Ms Shireen Scheik Mainuddin, Accredited Mediator and Master Trainer, Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR),UK and Principal Consultant, ASAAN were the Resource Persons for the training sessions. Mr. Kaiser A. Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer of BIAC distributed Certificates to the Participants.



















