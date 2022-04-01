Nagad honours 50 FFs, Liberation War organisers



Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar (middle) along with the organisers of an event held to honour Freedom Fighters, pose for a photograph at Le Meridien Dhaka, hotel in the capital on Wednesday evening.

In addition, Nagad and the Bangla Tribune have collaborated on the publication titled 'Joy Bangla', which includes detailed interviews of 50 freedom fighters and organizers of the liberation war.

A event was organized on the occasion at Le Meridien Dhaka, hotel in the capital on Wednesday evening, attended by Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar and the invited distinguished freedom fighters and organizers of the liberation war.

Tanvir A Mishuk, Founder and Managing Director of Nagad Limited, delivered the opening remarks at the program which was presided over by Zulfiqer Russell, Editor of Bangla Tribune. Publisher of Bangla Tribune Kazi Anis Ahmed was present at the event.

The 50 freedom fighters and organizers who were honored by Mobile Financial Services Nagad are; A K M Mozammel Haque, Anwar Hossain Khan, Afsan Chowdhury, Abul Barak Alvi, Dr. Amjad Hossain, AH Mahmood Ali, AKM Atiqur Rahman, M Anwar Hossain, M A Hasan, Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir, Kazi Salauddin, Kamrul Hasan Khan, Khalequzzaman, Golam Arif Tipu, Golam Dastagir Gazi, Zakaria Pintoo, Z. I. Khan Panna, Nasimun Ara Minu, Nasiruddin Yousuff, Pankaj Bhattacharya, Mofidul Hoque, Mohiuddin Ahmed, Mamunur Rashid, Mahbub Uddin Ahmed, Mujahidul Islam Selim, Muntasir Mamun, Mozammel Haque, Mustafa Jabbar, Md. Obaidullah, Dr. Raunak Jahan, Rathindranath Roy, Rafiqul Alam, Raisul Islam Asad, Rashed Khan Menon, Rokeya Kabir, Lubna Mariam, Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, Shahjahan Sardar, Shahriar Kabir, Shahabuddin Ahmed, Shaheen Samad, Safique Ullah, Shujeo Shyam, Sultan Mahmud Simon, Sultana Kamal, Selina Hossain, Syed Hasan Imam, Harun-Ur-Rashid and Haroon Habib.

The special publication titled 'Joy Bangla' contains detailed and in-depth interviews of these 50 freedom fighters and organizers of the Liberation War. At the program, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar presented a crest to each of the freedom fighters and organizers while Freedom Fighter Artist Shahabuddin Ahmed greeted them with sashes (uttoriyo).

During the occasion, a cultural program was arranged in the spirit of the liberation war, with patriotic songs as well as unique arrangements of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra's 'Charampatra' (The Extreme Letter).

At the event, Mustafa Jabbar, Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, recalled memories of the Liberation War and said "Without Bangabandhu, there would have been no liberation war, and I could not have stood here and talked as a Minister. Also, Bangladesh was long known as a "bottomless basket," but Bangladesh has changed now."

The Minister paid tribute to the freedom fighters and martyrs and praised the initiative of Nagad.

In his remark, Tanvir A Mishuk, Founder and Managing Director of Nagad said, "The tale of 1971 was written with the blood and tears of millions of people. Those were the greatest days for us as a nation, when the greatest heroes gave their precious lives to safeguard the nation's dignity."

"The freedom fighters have endowed us with a country, our own flag, national anthem, as well as liberty from deprivation and oppression. As your successors, it is now our duty to build a Sonar (Golden) Bangla. Today, we take an oath to build this nation into a developed and prosperous Bangladesh for our future generations," he added.











