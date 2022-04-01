Video
MetLife launches toll-free insurance query hotline ‘Hello Bima’

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

With an aim to make insurance-related information more accessible to Bangladesh's 16 crore population, MetLife Bangladesh has launched the country's first dedicated, toll-free insurance query hotline titled "Hello Bima."
Available to anyone with a telephone or mobile connection, Hello Bima will serve as a dedicated contact center for callers to ask questions about insurance and its benefits, says a press release.
A majority of Bangladeshis lack awareness about the benefits of insurance for protecting their future. At the same time, there are also some misconceptions about insurance. Hello Bima aims to encourage people to speak directly with trained contact center staff to have their questions answered on life insurance and its role in financial protection, and get the clarifications they need to properly understand how insurance can help them.  
Hello Bima hotline can be accessed by dialing toll-free number 08000016344 from 9:00 am - 6:00 pm, Sunday to Thursday.  
Commenting on the launch, MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer, Ala Ahmad, said, "In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we see that more people want to know about securing their future with life insurance.  With our Hello Bima toll free hotline service, now everyone will have access to MetLife's extensive experience and knowledge about insurance which was previously available only to MetLife customers."


