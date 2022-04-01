

‘Financial interoperability imperative in dynamic economy’

Dr. Atiur also said due to rolling out of services like Mobile Financial Service (MFS) and agent banking, financial inclusion has been simplified and made far reaching.

The former Bangladesh Bank Governor said this while opening a training programme titled "Financial Interoperability in Bangladesh: Challenges and Way Forward" as the chief guest organized jointly by Policy Research Institute (PRI) and the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) held at ERF auditorium in the capital Wednesday.

Presided over by ERF vice president and AFP Bureau Chief Shafiqul Alam, ERF general secretary SM Rashidul Islam gave the welcome address.

PRI Research Director Dr. Abdur Razzaque, Prof Dr. Bazlul H Khondker of Dhaka University Economics Department and Bangladesh Bank executive director Deb Dulal Roy made spoke in the technical sessions.

Financial interoperability is such a scope which could be utilized later on after exchanging information from one system to another or making transactions. Currently such transaction is called interconnectivity.

Although the Bangladesh Bank launched interoperability among the MFS companies in October 2020, it was halted within hours of it's launching. Since then, the service is yet to be restored.

Dr. Atiur said financial interoperability is necessary to adapt with the evolving changes adding that measures should be taken so that the common people can make transactions in the normal shops through scanning QR codes.

"There is also a demand for this, but the government will have to develop necessary infrastructures in this regard, which also requires investment. The Indian government has invested a lot for introducing such system. Bangladesh also needs to do the same," he added.





















