Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 April, 2022, 1:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD, Nepal to invest in hydropower exploration

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and his Bhutanese counterpart Dr. Tandi Dorji agreed to move forward with a memorandum of undestanding on cooperation in hydropower investment for mutual benefit.
They made the decision at a bilateral talk on the sidelines of the 18th BIMSTEC ministerial meeting in Colombo on Wednesday, a foreign ministry press release said.
During the meeting, the two Ministers agreed to work closely on the area of power and energy.
Bhutanese foreign minister thanked the Bangladesh government and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for all the support extended to Bhutan during the time of necessity.  He specially thanked for the medicines sent to Bhutan which helped combat COVID-19.
Bhutanese Foreign Minister stressed on the early conclusion of transit agreement and SOP on the use of Inland waterways of Bangladesh by Bhutan.  He also requested to open up new land port for transportation of bilateral trade goods.
Bhutanese Foreign Minister informed that their Government is going to lift mandatory quarantine for the official delegation from around the world by the end of April.  He proposed that the long pending Foreign Office Consultations and Commerce Secretary Level Talks with Bangladesh could be held soon.
Both the Foreign Ministers agreed to work together in various regional and multilateral fora for common benefits.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bunsiness Events
BD home-based women workers make big contribution to economy
DSE up with turnover hitting 6-week high, CSE slides
BB announces Ramadan schedule for banks cheque settlements
BAT BD approves 275pc cash dividend at 49th AGM
Watchdog summons again bosses of two edible oil firms for price anomalies
BTMC's jute mills incurred loss of Tk 3,168cr in FY 21
Govt to procure 70,000 tonnes of fertilizer, 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG


Latest News
Man held with arm in Jessore
Tangail road crash leaves two dead
Zelensky sacks two top Ukrainian generals as 'traitors'
Australia to send armored vehicles to Ukraine after request
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
61 held in anti-drug drives in city
Ton-up Babar and Haq punish Australia in Pakistan's highest ODI chase
Sri Lanka lifts curfew after violent protests, 45 arrested
Housewife commits suicide in Bogura
RU decides to give chance for second-time admission seekers
Most Read News
BNP is divided for lack of leadership: Quader
UIU mars rover team selected for 'University Rover Challenge 2022'
A foreign country sent threatening memo: Imran Khan
Four 'muggers' remanded in dentist Bulbul murder
Dhaka voted for humanitarian cause, PM says on second UN vote on Ukraine
Guests at a workshop titled 'The role of INARS-BCSIR
Police recruitment at Tk 120
The Pomology Division of the Horticultural Research Center of BARI
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft