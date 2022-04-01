Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 April, 2022, 1:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Restaurant owners demands end to harassment

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 257
Business correspondent

Restaurant owners demands end to harassment

Restaurant owners demands end to harassment

Leaders of Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association have alleged that silent extortion is taking place at various restaurants level and warned that they would close all restaurants if such extortion and harassment continue.
Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association (BROA) made the allegation at a press briefing held at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) on Thursday.
President of the Association Osman Gani, general secretary Imran Hasan, Treasurer Taufiqul Islam and Organizing Secretary Syed Mohammad Andalib were present at the press conference.
Restaurant owners from all over the country have demanded the formation of a separate government body to cut red tapism related to permits, registration and restaurant licensing.
The eatery owners claimed that the biggest obstacle to ensuring safe food is the non-cooperation of various government departments to run the business smoothly.
At present, some 12 government agencies monitor restaurants business in the country, said BROA leaders adding that for long they have been demanding one-stop service for the sector similar to developed nations.
Imran Hasan, said, "We are yet to see any progress in this regard. Instead, as days go by, different [govt] bodies keep interfering with our business."
"We are being fined hefty amounts for things which are very trivial. These are being done without the supervision of any experts. "We are threatened in the name of fines. This is why we are not being able to implement the safe food initiative," he added.
He said, "With the rise in commodity prices and the pressure created by TAX and VAT authorities, we now have no choice but to shut down our restaurants
"We will hand over keys of our shops to the concerned deputy commissioners (DC) and let them run our business if harassment continues," he said.
The BROA secretary general urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to take effective measures to put an end to their woes and save the restaurant industry.
Imran Hasan further said, "We urge our restaurant traders to do business  maintaining the sanctity of the holy month of Ramadan." We need to be vigilant and aware about the safety of Iftar, Seheri and other food items during Ramadan. There is no way to lose business ethics in order to make more profit.
Syed Mohammad Andalib, organizing secretary of the association said, "It is a crime to use burnt oil and adulterants in our restaurant. We have no objection to punishing those who may be found doing it.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bunsiness Events
BD home-based women workers make big contribution to economy
DSE up with turnover hitting 6-week high, CSE slides
BB announces Ramadan schedule for banks cheque settlements
BAT BD approves 275pc cash dividend at 49th AGM
Watchdog summons again bosses of two edible oil firms for price anomalies
BTMC's jute mills incurred loss of Tk 3,168cr in FY 21
Govt to procure 70,000 tonnes of fertilizer, 33.6 lakh MMBtu LNG


Latest News
Man held with arm in Jessore
Tangail road crash leaves two dead
Zelensky sacks two top Ukrainian generals as 'traitors'
Australia to send armored vehicles to Ukraine after request
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
61 held in anti-drug drives in city
Ton-up Babar and Haq punish Australia in Pakistan's highest ODI chase
Sri Lanka lifts curfew after violent protests, 45 arrested
Housewife commits suicide in Bogura
RU decides to give chance for second-time admission seekers
Most Read News
BNP is divided for lack of leadership: Quader
UIU mars rover team selected for 'University Rover Challenge 2022'
A foreign country sent threatening memo: Imran Khan
Four 'muggers' remanded in dentist Bulbul murder
Dhaka voted for humanitarian cause, PM says on second UN vote on Ukraine
Guests at a workshop titled 'The role of INARS-BCSIR
Police recruitment at Tk 120
The Pomology Division of the Horticultural Research Center of BARI
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa
Bangladesh reports zero Covid death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft