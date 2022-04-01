

Restaurant owners demands end to harassment

Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association (BROA) made the allegation at a press briefing held at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) on Thursday.

President of the Association Osman Gani, general secretary Imran Hasan, Treasurer Taufiqul Islam and Organizing Secretary Syed Mohammad Andalib were present at the press conference.

Restaurant owners from all over the country have demanded the formation of a separate government body to cut red tapism related to permits, registration and restaurant licensing.

The eatery owners claimed that the biggest obstacle to ensuring safe food is the non-cooperation of various government departments to run the business smoothly.

At present, some 12 government agencies monitor restaurants business in the country, said BROA leaders adding that for long they have been demanding one-stop service for the sector similar to developed nations.

Imran Hasan, said, "We are yet to see any progress in this regard. Instead, as days go by, different [govt] bodies keep interfering with our business."

"We are being fined hefty amounts for things which are very trivial. These are being done without the supervision of any experts. "We are threatened in the name of fines. This is why we are not being able to implement the safe food initiative," he added.

He said, "With the rise in commodity prices and the pressure created by TAX and VAT authorities, we now have no choice but to shut down our restaurants

"We will hand over keys of our shops to the concerned deputy commissioners (DC) and let them run our business if harassment continues," he said.

The BROA secretary general urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to take effective measures to put an end to their woes and save the restaurant industry.

Imran Hasan further said, "We urge our restaurant traders to do business maintaining the sanctity of the holy month of Ramadan." We need to be vigilant and aware about the safety of Iftar, Seheri and other food items during Ramadan. There is no way to lose business ethics in order to make more profit.

Syed Mohammad Andalib, organizing secretary of the association said, "It is a crime to use burnt oil and adulterants in our restaurant. We have no objection to punishing those who may be found doing it.







