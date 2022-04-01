Video
Momen urges Lankan businesses to invest in Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 1 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has invited Sri Lankan businesses to invest in potential areas of his country availing of facilities given by the government with comparatively higher rate of return.
"Bangladesh is a land of opportunity. Bangladesh offers lucrative package for the foreign investors," he told Sri Lanka business community at Bangladesh-Sri Lanka business roundtable held in Sri Lankan capital city on Wednesday.
Secretary (East) Mashfee Binte Shams, Rector of Bangladesh Foreign Service Academy Asad Alam Siam and High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Sri Lanka Tareq Md Ariful Islam were also present at the event and had interaction on trade and investment related issues.
Momen presented the business and investment facilities of Bangladesh to the Sri Lankan business community and invited them to enhance trade and investment with Bangladesh, according to officials at the Foreign Ministry in Dhaka. He also proposed to have exchange between business communities of the two countries to utilise each other's best possible facilities for mutual benefits.
Momen said the two sides should exchange business delegations and find ways of collaboration as there are many opportunities to work together.
He mentioned some areas including healthcare, IT, pharmaceuticals where the two sides can collaborate more. "Just go (to Bangladesh) and see. There are many areas where opportunities exist."
Highlighting Bangladesh's socio-economic development, the foreign minister said Bangladesh witnessed significant progress with massive infrastructure development over the last 12 years. Secretary (East) Mashfee said Bangladesh's agriculture sector has been very successful and Bangladesh welcomes investment and collaboration in agro processing, food processing and packaging industry.
Sri Lankan businesspeople, who are already doing business in Bangladesh, appreciated business environment here and expressed satisfaction over the return of investment.
Both sides discussed ways for greater connectivity on all fronts as Bangladesh sees connectivity brings productivity. They also laid emphasis on regular commercial shipping line and cruise shipping between ports of Chattogram and Colombo.
Momen visited Bangladesh High Commission in Colombo and attended a dinner hosted by the high commissioner at his residence.
The foreign minister, who attended the 5th BIMSTEC summit in Colombo, is expected to return to Dhaka on Thursday (31 March).


